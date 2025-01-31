Viral: Old ‘mugshot’-like poses of netizen in wedding photobooth gains traction anew

An old photo of a Filipino whose photobooth poses resembled mugshots has once again caught attention on Facebook.

A Facebook page on Sunday, January 26, reshared a photo collage from the wedding of couple Jed and Nicole on Feb. 18, 2023.

The photos featured a man with a neutral expression.

He had four photos: two showing his side profile, and the other two displaying his front and back profiles.

“HAHA, ginawang mug shot,” Facebook page “Tanod Playz” said in a caption.

The post has earned 67,000 laugh reactions, 5,500 shares, and over 740 comments so far.

“Practice makes perfect,” an online user joked with laughing emojis.

“Next wedding or any event with a photo booth that I’m getting invited to, I’ll definitely do this,” another Pinoy quipped.

“Ganto dapat,” a different user commented, tagging a friend.

The image was originally uploaded in 2023, with the photo catching the attention of Pilipino Star Ngayon (PSN) Digital before.

PSN Digital identified the man as “Ross,” who explained that he posed for the photos to make the event “memorable.”

“Para maging memorable, lalo ‘yung kasal, nag-mugshot type photo ako kasi sakto, apat [‘yung] bilang ng slots,” Ross shared with the news outlet before.

“Gusto ko din mapasaya mga kaibigan ko despite sa mga napagdaanan naming problema, eh, may memorable scene ako para sa kanila,” he added.

A mugshot is a photographic portrait taken from the shoulders up, typically after an individual is arrested. It usually includes both a frontal shot and side profile views of the person.

Its purpose is to provide law enforcement with a photographic record of the arrested individual, aiding in identification by victims and investigators