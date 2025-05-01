‘Holy Spirit express delivery’: Filipino priest’s unique Holy water blessing draws global attention

Videos of a priest blessing parishioners with Holy Water in a nontraditional way have caught the attention of the online community—and even made it to international news.

American news outlet reposted a clip from Krishan Ian Malaluan showing a priest in the Quezon province using a hose instead of the traditional aspergillum to bless the churchgoers.

ABC 7 Chicago said that the footage was taken on April 5.

The video shows the priest walking down the aisle using a hose to sprinkle holy water, while an assistant follows behind, seemingly operating part of the improvised setup.

Meanwhile, churchgoers could be seen waving cloths in the air.

“Favorite moment,” Malaluan was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

The video was also posted on the news outlet’s TikTok account, gaining witty comments from some users.

“Holy Spirit express delivery,” a TikTok user wrote.

“Washing all the sins and future sins,” another commented with a loudly crying emoji.

“Only in the Philippines, bro,” another online user said.

“Pampatay daw ‘yan sa mga masasamang damo,” a different Pinoy quipped.

Others said the video was taken at the Kamay Ni Jesus Healing Church in Lucban, Quezon.

In 2023, a similar video of a priest spraying Holy Water among the church’s parishioners went viral.

The priest also used a hose, assisted by someone who operated a container attached to it.

Holy Water is water blessed by a priest, typically used for occasions such as baptisms, blessings, and other spiritual purposes.

It is traditionally distributed using an aspergillum, though some priests also spray it directly from the Holy Water bottle.