Truck crash scatters balikbayan boxes; LBC vows to care for all ‘padala’

A courier company assured clients that their shipments would be taken care of after one of its trucks figured in a road crash in Atimonan in Quezon Province.

Posts of scattered packages circulated online after the incident, which allegedly took place on the Diversion Road in Atimonan on Tuesday, July 8.

Some Filipinos called the attention of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) upon seeing the huge balikbayan boxes on the road.

“Baka isa na sa mga box niyo ang narito, na aksidente ang LBC sa part ng Atimonan,” a Pinoy wrote on Facebook, referring to the LBC Express.

“Hindi talaga natin masabi ang [disgrasya] sa kalsada. Kaya lagi tayo mag-ingat sa biyahe natin,” another Facebook user wrote, sharing a video of the incident.

LBC Express on Wednesday, July 9 addressed the issue and said that it is “thankful that everyone is safe and receiving the care they need.”

“Some shipments were affected, and we are currently assessing the situation. We know how important each padala is, and we want to assure you that every shipment will be taken care of,” the courier service said in a statement.

“Whether that means delivering your package as soon as possible or providing the proper support you need. We will make sure nothing is left unresolved,” LBC added.

“While accidents like this are unfortunate, they remind us of the importance of road safety for our drivers, customers, and communities,” it continued.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this. Thank you for continuing to place your trust in us,” the courier service concluded.

LBC is among the most popular couriers that Filipinos rely on for delivering their packages quickly.