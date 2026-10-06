Young H.E.R. singing ‘Maging Sino Ka Man’ in old interview goes viral

A video of Filipino-American singer H.E.R. being interviewed by journalist Karmina Constantino as a young girl while singing a Filipino song resurfaced online.

The video comes amid “Forgotten Island‘s” showing, an animated fantasy adventure film that celebrates Filipino culture and folklore.

H.E.R. lent her voice to one of the film’s protagonists, Jo.

The film has been called a “joyous, painful love letter to the Filipino diaspora,” a phenomenon in which Filipinos migrate to another country in search of better opportunities and a better life.

It is also the first time Filipino culture takes center stage in a major Hollywood animated film.

Meanwhile, an X (formerly Twitter) user on September 29 admitted to going on a “H.E.R. binge” after “Forgotten Island” and stumbling upon an interview with the acclaimed R&B singer from her younger years.

“Our young Jo being interviewed by@ConstantKC!!!” the user exclaimed, referring to H.E.R.’s character in the film.

In the interview, H.E.R. was “challenged” by Karmina to sing “Maging Sino Ka Man,” a sentimental ballad.

#ForgottenIsland got me into a H.E.R. binge and look what I stumbled upon! Our young Jo being interviewed by @ConstantKC!!! 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/TdT6BS9Pea — Jan watches yaoi. (@paciouspolca) September 29, 2026

The post has garnered 4,900 likes, 455 reposts, and eight replies.

“Little Gabi,” another X user commented with a heart emoji, referring to H.E.R.’s real name, Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson.

According to Vogue Philippines, H.E.R. appeared on the weekly magazine talk show “Adobo Nation,” aired on TFC (The Filipino Channel), when she was 11 years old.

She was introduced as “the girl with ginormous talent” who hoped to be a “big musician.”

“You know ‘Lupang Hinirang,’ the National Anthem, and a bunch of Filipino songs,” Karmina, one of the hosts, said.

“[You say] you know one of our most favorite songs, ‘Maging Sino Ka Man…’ I don’t believe you,” she told the young singer.

“Okay. I’ll sing it,” the girl answered and then began to sing a soulful rendition of the song, impressing Karmina, who grew teary-eyed.

H.E.R. was born to a Filipina mother based in Cabanatuan City and an African-American father who is a musician.

Despite being born in the United States, H.E.R. grew up eating Filipino food like sinigang and adobo. She is also familiar with the Filipino common quirk of reusing food canisters as containers for random items.