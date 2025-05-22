Cebu coffee shop’s humorous menu descriptions win social media

A coffee shop in Talisay City, Cebu has gone viral for its humorous product descriptions on a food delivery app.

An amused online user took to X (formerly Twitter) to share screenshots of Tambay Kape’s quirky menu items on GrabFood, catching the attention of other online users.

“I CAN’T WITH THE PRODUCT DESCRIPTIONS OF THIS COFFEE SHOP,” she wrote with several laughing emojis.

“‘pinaka lami rawr,'” the X user added, quoting a product description.

The phrase roughly translates to “Most delicious, rawr!” or “Super tasty, rawr!”

Other product descriptions include the following, with rough translations:

Biscoff Latte — “mahal kayo ang Biscoff mao na medj mahal pud” (Biscoff is really expensive, that’s why it’s kind of expensive too)

Cinnamon Latte — “Espresso, gatas, sweetener, ug cinnamon para extra sherepp” (Espresso, milk, sweetener, and cinnamon to make it extra tasty!)

Tambay Blend — “Mas lami kaysa sa Barista Drink sa ubang coffee shop chz” (Even better than the Barista Drink at other coffee shops, haha)

Dirty Macha — “Ambot unsay trip sa mo order ani” (I don’t get why people order this)

The post has so far amassed 18,000 likes, 4,200 reposts, and over 100 comments, with the account of Grab joining the discussion.

“Dili na maglabad imong ulo pagpili unsai imnon, adto tas pinakalami,” it said with emojis of a winking face and sparkles, roughly translating to, “No more headaches choosing what to drink, let’s go with the tastiest one!”

The post also made its way to a Facebook page, further earning viral status.

“‘YUNG GANITONG COFFEE SHOP,” the “Klasik Titos and Titas of Manila” page wrote with emojis of a laughing and loudly crying face.

“Ba’t naman ganyan ‘yung Matcha description, Hahahahahaha,” it added.

The coffee shop also reacted to posts about its viral product descriptions.

It reshared a video of a Facebook user showing its GrabFood menu with emojis of loudly crying faces.

The coffee shop likewise reacted to the Facebook post of the “Klasik Titos and Titas of Manila page” with the comment, “Ambot oi” (I don’t know).

Tambay Kape is a start-up coffee shop based in Tabunok, Talisay City, offering a variety of caffeine-based beverages and pastries.