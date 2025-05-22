Date set for ordination, installation of Ipil’s new bishop

The episcopal ordination of Ipil’s diocese’s new bishop will take place on July 29.

Bishop-elect Glenn Corsiga, 60, will be ordained to the episcopate during a 9 a.m. Mass at St. Catherine of Alexandria Cathedral in Dumaguete City.

Archbishop Julius Tonel of Zamboanga, Corsiga’s predecessor in Ipil, will serve as the principal consecrator. Archbishop John Du of Palo and Bishop Julito Cortes of Dumaguete will be co-consecrators.

Corsiga will be formally installed as bishop of Ipil on Aug. 14.

The St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral in Ipil is expected to draw a large crowd for the installation of the diocese’s fourth bishop.

Additional details about the event will be announced by the diocese in the coming days.

The Ipil diocese has been vacant since Tonel was installed archbishop of Zamboanga in August 2023.

Corsiga was the last Filipino bishop appointed by Pope Francis, named to the post on April 14—just one week before the pontiff died.

Born in Dumaguete City, Corsiga brings more than 30 years of priestly ministry.

He was ordained in 1993 and has served in several key roles, including parish priest, seminary rector, and vicar general of the Diocese of Dumaguete.