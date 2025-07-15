Waterproof or water-resistant camera? Photo store clarifies the difference

A photography store explained the difference between equipment labeled as “waterproof” and “water-resistant.”

On Monday, July 14, Henry’s Cameras shared a query from a customer who claimed they had purchased a camera labeled as “water-resistant.”

The customer said that they “used it to take some underwater shots in the pool.”

“Now it’s not working anymore. Would this be covered by my warranty?” the customer shared.

The photography store posted the query and explained the difference between such equipment.

“Sharing for awareness!” it said on Facebook.

“Water-resistant or weather-sealed cameras are NOT the same as waterproof cameras,” Henry’s Cameras added.

According to the store, “water-resistant” or “weather-sealed” cameras can handle light rain or splashes, but only “waterproof” ones are safe to fully submerge.

A sports camera brand said that weather-resistant cameras “offer some protection against the elements but aren’t as robust as weatherproof models.”

Meanwhile, waterproof cameras “are designed for full submersion in water, making them ideal for underwater photography.”

A camera website said that waterproof cameras have “lenses that don’t extend from the body and few moving external parts.”

Such type of cameras also have “a battery compartment that often features an additional locking mechanism to make sure it’s completely closed” before it is taken for a swim, Digital Camera World said.

On the other hand, weather-sealed cameras are typically said to have “a number of seals around any points of dust and water incursion, which protect it against rain or splashes of water (rather than immersion in a body of water).”

“You should be fine in a light drizzle, but you should take care when exposing a camera to such conditions for a longer period of time,” the camera website said.

ALSO READ: Manila photo store goes viral after street cleared in city clean-up drive