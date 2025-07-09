Manila photo store goes viral after street cleared in city clean-up drive

A photography store in Quiapo caught attention online after posting a photo of its storefront completely free of the usual street vendors and obstructions—all due to a recent city government clean-up.

On July 1, Henry’s Cameras posted a photo of the facade of its first-ever store in Quiapo, showing an unobstructed view of the shop.

“Kita na rin. Daan na sa Henry’s Quiapo!” the photography store said on Facebook with a heart hands emoji.

The post has reached 19,000 likes and reactions, 1,000 shares, and over 960 comments so far, with some Filipinos expressing delight at the clear view of the store.

“Akala ko nga dati wala kayong branch sa Quiapo. Kasi kapag ginamitan ng Google Maps, ‘di makita,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Dati nahaharangan sila ng mga vendors,” another user commented.

“Akala ko wala na ito,” said a different Pinoy.

“Wow! Mas maganda tignan [ngayon]! Akalain mo, dati siksikan at kailangan random at mabilis galaw mo, lalo na ‘pag may bibilhin ka,” another user commented.

“Akalain mo may establishment pala [diyan]. Kala ko sarado [na] sila e,” said a different user.

The image was posted by the photography store a day after the city government of Manila conducted a clean-up drive in the areas surrounding the Quiapo Church.

According to reports, authorities cleared the streets of garbage, stalls and sidewalk vendors.

But the excitement over the clear view was short-lived.

Henry’s Cameras’ post reached a community on Reddit, where an online user claimed that the photography store had posted another image days after the city initiated a clean-up drive.

“Ayun lang, daan [pa rin] kayo sa Henry’s Quiapo!” the store reportedly said on another Facebook post.

The front of the store was already obstructed by some street vendors selling fruits.

“Henry’s Cameras sa Quiapo after ilang days ng clean up drive,” the Redditor said in the “r/Philippines” community.

The post has garnered 2,200 upvotes and over 130 comments, with some claiming they were unable to witness the unobstructed view from the photography store.

“Galing ako Quiapo kahapon. ‘Di ko man lang naabutan ‘yung malinis, masikip na ulit daanan,” a Redditor said.

‘Zero Vendor Policy’

The clean-up is part of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso‘s initiative to clean the streets of the nation’s capital as he assumed office after winning the mayoral race in the 2025 elections.

The city chief is known to conduct widespread cleanups, targeting street garbage and informal vendors who set up stalls along curbsides and within roads.

He did the same thing in 2019, when he was first elected as the city’s mayor.

On July 7, Moreno ordered the strict implementation of the city’s “Zero Vendor Policy” in designated zones to maintain cleanliness and pedestrian accessibility in key areas of Manila.

“You make sure madaanan ng tao at malinis. Sabihan ang mga vendor, wala akong hinihingi sa kanila kungdi maglinis,” he said in a meeting before.