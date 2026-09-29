CBCP official for concrete action to support migrants, families

MANILA — A Catholic bishop on Sunday called on parishes to turn their welcome of migrants into concrete action, saying good intentions must be matched by care and practical support.

Bishop Socrates Mesiona, chairman of the CBCP Episcopal Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People, said a welcoming Church must listen to migrants and ensure they are not abused or neglected.

“Good intentions are not enough. More than words, God is asking for action; he is waiting for us to act” Mesiona said in his homily during Mass for the 40th National Migrants’ Sunday at the Diocesan Shrine of Jesus, the Divine Word in Quezon City.

Reflecting on the Gospel account of two sons asked by their father to work in the vineyard, he said welcoming migrants becomes meaningful through simple, concrete acts of care.

“Welcoming becomes real through small but concrete actions: knowing and using a person’s name, listening patiently, providing practical assistance, and ensuring that no one is abused or neglected,” Mesiona said.

The bishop of Puerto Princesa said caring for migrants does not mean overlooking challenges faced by host communities, but responses should uphold the dignity of everyone involved.

Migrants, he added, should be seen as people with individual stories, talents and vulnerabilities rather than simply as problems for communities to address.

“Migrants and their families are not simply a ‘problem’; they can become a resource to the communities they come from and the communities they join,” Mesiona said.

He also called attention to families left behind in the Philippines, including children growing up apart from one or both parents because of migration.

Mesiona urged parishes to support these families through regular communication, shared prayer and practical assistance, particularly for children experiencing loneliness and separation.