‘Meow-ment’ of kindness: BFP-Bicol rescues cat stranded on electric post

A pet cat stranded on an electric post tugged at the heartstrings of Filipinos after the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Bicol came to its rescue.

The BFP-Bicol conducted an animal rescue operation on the evening of Tuesday, November 10, after a cat was unable to climb down from an electric post.

The agency said its personnel safely secured and rescued the drenched feline before turning it over to its owner.

“The operation highlights the BFP’s commitment to responding to emergencies and extending assistance to animals in distress,” the BFP Bicol said in a social media post.

The agency also shared contact numbers that the public can call for rescue operations and other related emergencies. These are:

911 emergency hotline

0920 984 3751 — BFP-SRF, Kawa-Kawa, Tuburan, Ligao City

The incident was also reported by other news outlets, drawing further attention online.

“Thank you, BFP – Ligao City Government of Ligao. Job well done on a rainy night!!!” a Facebook user commented.

“Ming, bakit nandiyan ka naman sa kawad ng kuryente? Umuulan pa, jusko… thank you sa pagligtas kay Ming, God bless,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Thank you, Kuya, for saving such a frail soul,” a different Pinoy said.

“Thank you for your compassion and care, may God bless you,” another Facebook user wrote.

The BFP is primarily responsible for preventing and suppressing destructive fires in communities.

It also conducts animal rescue operations through its Special Rescue Force units, including retrieving animals stranded on electric posts, trees, and drainage systems.