NASA’s video on the 20th year anniversary of humans living outside earth

NASA released a short video explaining the continuous presence of humans from different countries in space living in the International Space Station, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

NASA calls the ISS a space bridge where nations that were previously rivals work together for science and humanity. “What if we built a bridge, between and above all nations, to jointly discover the galaxy’s great unknowns?” the viedo’s caption goes.

As a global endeavor, 240 people from 19 countries have visited the unique microgravity laboratory, which has hosted more than 2,800 research investigations from scientists in over 100 nations, NASA wrote.