‘To defend West Philippine Sea’: Pinoys quip about BINI’s TV appearance in China

Nation’s girl group BINI recently graced the stage of Chinese reality TV “Show It All” where they performed their hits “I Feel Good” and “Pantropiko”.

In jest, a Pinoy social media user said that BINI came out to defend the disputed territory.

“OMG BINI performing Pantropiko in China to defend our West Philippine Sea! Sa amin ang Islang Pantropiko!!!” the X (formerly Twitter) said.

OMG BINI performing Pantropiko in China to defend our West Philippine Sea! Sa amin ang Islang Pantropiko!!! pic.twitter.com/Se3hPT0zYO — Shinichi Dempsey (@chinitomanager) May 2, 2024

The post garnered more than 4,700 likes and 1,100 reposts so far.

GMA reporter Joseph Morong chimed in and wrote “Sing: ‘West Philippine Sea, Atin ‘to’ haha”.

“Philippine delegates in China defending bakit sa atin ang islang Pantropiko,” another Pinoy online commented.

BINI’s performance aired May 2nd on Mango TV.

P-Pop group G22 also joined BINI in the episode to showcase their powerful live vocals and dancing skills to the TV show’s contestants called “stage trainees”.

Both groups impressed the trainees and producer Lay Zhang who is also a member of EXO.

Lay particularly praised Pantropiko’s choreography for its catchy tune.

BINI’s Colet, who is an avid fan of the EXO member, expressed how happy she was to meet her idol—on top of being able to showcase Filipino talent internationally.

“Sobrang laking opportunity po nu’n na madala namin, ma-showcase po namin yung talent ng mga Pilipino sa ibang bansa,” shared Colet.

Fans back home were proud of the group’s performance.

“THIS is how you sing live. Filipinos are unbeatable,” wrote one Pinoy X user.

Pinoy fans were also amazed by the Chinese show’s stage, lighting, and camera work.

“Look at those camera angles man…When kaya maa-attain to ng Pinas?” said another Filipino online.

BINI has since returned to the country and is preparing for their three-day concert in Quezon City in June.