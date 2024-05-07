‘Baby Reindeer’ highlights sexual violence against men – but feels indifferent to viewer safety

This story contains spoilers about ‘Baby Reindeer,’ and mentions suicide in the show ‘13 Reasons Why’.

Your phone buzzes; it’s the group chat. “Watch Baby Reindeer! Stephen King said it was one of the best things he’s ever seen.” Surely that’s all you need to know.

Maybe not. The Netflix story, created by comedian Richard Gadd, is based on Gadd’s real-life experiences and delivers a narrative steeped in violence.

The show follows Donny — a fictionalized version of Gadd — as he contends with a stalker, as well as dealing with the sexual violence of a purported television writer and an attack on Donny’s romantic interest, Teri.

Netflix shares enough to pull you in with the show descriptor: “Struggling comedian and barman Donny meets a lonely woman claiming to be a lawyer. He offers her a cup of tea on the house, and she’s instantly obsessed.” Baby Reindeer is enthralling, captivating viewers with its intense and unsettling themes.

Amid its acclaim, Baby Reindeer highlights critical issues including sexual violence against men, prompting some scholarly acknowledgement of the show.

But while the show flags mature themes for viewers in various ways, it’s far from clear that doing so prevents or mitigates secondary trauma in the audience — or that this establishes a consensual relationship between viewers and the producers.

Vague but tantalizing description

In Australia, the show is rated R18+, while Common Sense Media, an American non-profit organization that helps parents by reviewing shows’ suitability for youth or children, designated the show 16+.

For Canadian viewers, the show is rated for mature audiences (TV-MA) due to language, nudity, sex, sexual violence and substances. However, this designation hardly accounts for the potential effects of its content, which can be much more profound than the brief label suggests.

In Episode 3, we witness a transphobic attack on Donny’s partner Teri. Apart from the show rating, the viewer is provided no warning, and the episode does little to reconcile the emotional turmoil it evokes, leaving the audience to grapple with the violence.

While Donny physically intervenes and stops the attack, the scene ends with Donny staring at Teri sitting on the ground. The show’s depiction of Donny’s failure to support Teri is mirrored in a narrative that feels unbridled and indifferent to viewer safety.

In Episode 4, Donny is sexually assaulted and subsequently raped while unconscious. Before the episode, the viewer gets an advisory: “The following episode contains depictions of sexual violence that some viewers may find troubling.” However, the depiction is severe and callous. The episode, as well as the show’s finale, conclude with a link to a crisis resource.

Potential impacts on empathy

“Some viewers” warnings raise questions about our collective sensitivity to violence in media. I worry that desensitization to violent content may suggest a broader cultural shift in how we perceive media of this kind, potentially impacting our empathy and response to real-world violence.

As a survivor and violence-prevention educator, I was sympathetic to the character of Donny and to Gadd. However, I could not move past the largely unmediated way the viewer observes the character’s suffering. Seldom do we see stories that show men as survivors of sexual trauma on the screen, and seeing it portrayed this way left me unsettled.

This discomfort is rooted in the knowledge that sexual violence in entertainment media has been linked to more harmful attitudes toward rape: It has been reported that men exposed to sexual violence in film have been more accepting of interpersonal violence and sexual aggression, show less sympathy towards rape victims and may be less likely to see perpetrators as guilty.

Repeated exposure to sexually violent media has been shown to result in emotional desensitization and a lack of regard for abuse victims.