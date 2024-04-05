WATCH: Why Dilaw wants fellow Filipino bands to play Valorant

Filipino rock band Dilaw is encouraging their fellow bands to also venture into playing Riot Games’ Valorant.

In an interview during the launch of Valorant’s non-binary agent Clove on Monday, Johnvie “Vie” Dela Rosa Viloria band’s backing vocal and guitarist invited fellow bands to play the free-to-play first-person tactical hero shooter.

“Masaya siyang pastime, puwede mo ring karirin kung pangarap mo maging gamer,” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa added that it is good to see the community of Valorant players grow.

Dilaw, who are all Valorant players, has partnered with the gaming favorite for the first time.

Watch Interaksyon’s full interview with Dilaw where they discuss more about their team up with Valorant.