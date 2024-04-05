WATCH: Why Dilaw wants fellow Filipino bands to play Valorant

By
Anjilica Andaya
-
April 5, 2024 - 5:43 PM
127
Filipino rock band Dilaw performs during the launch of Valorant’s agent Clove at the Fun Roof in Poblacion, Makati City on April 1, 2024. (Interaksyon/Anjilica Andaya)

Filipino rock band Dilaw is encouraging their fellow bands to also venture into playing  Riot Games’ Valorant.

In an interview during the launch of Valorant’s non-binary agent Clove on Monday, Johnvie “Vie” Dela Rosa Viloria band’s backing vocal and guitarist invited fellow bands to play the free-to-play first-person tactical hero shooter.

“Masaya siyang pastime, puwede mo ring karirin kung pangarap mo maging gamer,” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa added that it is good to see the community of Valorant players grow.

Dilaw, who are all Valorant players, has partnered with the gaming favorite for the first time.

READ: From stages to gaming: Dilaw teams up with Valorant for the 1st time

Watch Interaksyon’s full interview with Dilaw where they discuss more about their team up with Valorant.

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR