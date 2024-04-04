From stages to gaming: Dilaw teams up with Valorant for the 1st time

Filipino rock band Dilaw has partnered with Riot Games’ tactical shooter Valorant and introduced its newest non-binary agent Clove.

During the Agent Clove Launch at Fun Roof in Poblacion, Makati City on Monday, the band members expressed their excitement about this first-ever collaboration and shared how it aligns with their artistic vision.

Dilaw’s lead guitarist Leon Karlos Altomonte emphasized that games offer a unique and innovative way to express oneself and explore new experiences. As artists, they draw parallels between writing songs and playing games.

“Well, you know, games are another unique and fairly new way of expressing yourself and trying out new experiences without going out, out to go in there.” Almonte said.

“And, you know, as artists, whenever we write songs, whether it’s about love, whether it’s about the world we live in right now. We always want to have our audience be able to see the world through the lens of ourselves.” he continued.

The band believes that playing games provides fresh perspectives and allows players to immerse themselves in brand new experiences. These virtual adventures are unlike anything else, and they’re committed to delivering great experiences through their music and their team-up with Valorant.



After the interview the band performed for Valorant gamer fans virtually and face-to-face with KOLs friends at the launch party.

Last January, Dilaw made headlines after their surprise performance with Coldplay during the Music of the Spheres world tour in the Philippines.