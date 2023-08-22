BSP sees room to intervene in forex market — deputy gov

MANILA — The Philippine central bank could intervene in the foreign exchange market to prevent a repeat of what happened last year when the peso slumped close the 60 per U.S. dollar level, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas deputy governor Francisco Dakila, speaking during a panel discussion ahead of ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Indonesia, said “there is room to have intervention in the forex market”.

