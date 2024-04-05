Philippine annual inflation at 3.7% in March

Philippine annual inflation PHPCPI=ECI was at 3.7% in March, driven by higher food prices, the statistics agency said on Friday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast annual inflation at 3.8%, within the central bank’s 3.4% to 4.2% forecast for the month.

Core inflation PHCPXY=ECI, which strips out volatile food and energy items in the consumer basket, eased to 3.4% versus the previous month’s 3.6%. A Reuters poll had forecast March core inflation at 3.45%.

The central bank will meet on April 8 to review its monetary policy.

