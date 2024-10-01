BSP sees September inflation at 2.0% to 2.8%

Philippine inflation was likely within the 2.0% to 2.8% range in September, the central bank said on Monday.

Base effects and lower prices on food and oil were the main sources of downward price pressures for the month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement.

“Going forward, the Monetary Board will continue to take a measured approach in ensuring price stability conducive to balanced and sustainable growth of the economy and employment,” it said.

The Philippines’ statistics agency will release inflation data on Friday.

