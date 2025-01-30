Philippines Q4 GDP grows 5.2% y/y, below expectations

Q4 growth below economists expectations

Q4 growth unchanged from the previous quarter

Gov’t confident of hitting low end of 2025 growth target

— The Philippine economy PHGDP=ECI expanded a lower than expected 5.2% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, weighed down by weaker consumption and weather disruption that squeezed farm output.

The reading matched the previous quarter’s 5.2% expansion but was below the median forecast of 5.4% growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

Philippine stocks fell as much as 0.3% after the data, their lowest level since mid-November 2023.

On a quarterly basis, the Philippines grew a seasonally adjusted 1.8% in the October-December quarter, data from Philippines Statistics Authority showed, below the 1.9% forecast in the poll.

The fourth quarter growth brought full-year expansion in 2024 to 5.6%, below the government’s 6.0% to 6.5% growth target for the year.

“We faced numerous setbacks like extreme weather events, geopolitical tensions, and subdued global demand,” Economic Planning Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon told a media briefing.

“The agriculture sector faced significant setbacks due to typhoons and droughts and other climate-related disruptions,” she added.

Farm output in the last quarter shrank 2.2%, a third successive quarterly contraction, although the pace of decline slowed, with reduced crops, livestock and fish production, the agency said on Tuesday.

Household consumption grew 4.7% in the fourth quarter, slower than the prior quarter’s 5.2% growth, offsetting the impact of the 9.7% increase in government consumption, which was higher than the previous quarter’s 5% expansion.

Last month, the government widened its growth target for 2025-2028 to a range of 6.0% to 8.0%, from 6.5% to 7.5% for 2025 and 6.5% to 8.0% in 2026-2028 to account for what it said were evolving global uncertainties.

Edillon said the government is confident of hitting the low end of this-year’s growth target.

—Reporting by Karen Lema and Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty and Kate Mayberry