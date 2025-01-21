Philippines posts $1.5 billion balance of payment deficit in December

MANILA — The Philippines’ overall balance of payments position hit a deficit of $1.5 billion in December from a deficit of $2.3 billion in November, the central bank said on Monday.

Last month’s BOP position brought the country’s payments position at a $609 million surplus in 2024, lower than the upwardly revised projection of a $3.5 billion surplus for 2024.

The Philippine central bank projects a $2.1 billion BOP surplus for 2025 or 0.4% of gross domestic product.

— Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty