Musicians ask social media users to stop sharing ‘photos’ of Slapshock frontman’s remains

Musicians appealed to social media users to refrain from posting and sharing supposed photos of the remains of Slapshock frontman Vladimir “Jamir” Garcia following the announcement of his death Thursday afternoon.

The 42-year-old metal vocalist was found lifeless in his home in Barangay Sangandaan, Quezon City.

Reports note that a photo of the musician found dead in a hospital was posted on social media prior to the Quezon City Police District’s confirmation of the incident.

Electro-pop band Brisom called for internet users to respect Garcia’s family and loved ones by refraining to share the alleged photos.

“This is a very sad day for our local music scene. Rest in peace to one of our musical heroes, Jamir Garcia of Slapshock. We are humbly asking everyone to stop sharing his photo, have some decency and respect to his family,” the band said on Twitter.

Indie band SUD bassist Raisa Celis also made a similar call, albeit less restrained, on the microblogging platform.

“STOP F**KING SHARING JAMIR’S MORGUE PHOTO U SICK F**KERS,” she tweeted.

Garcia was rushed to the Metro North Medical Center and Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

He was supposed to meet with family friend and businessman Dodie Arcaya on Thursday morning to discuss publicity materials, according to a news report.

Tributes poured in for the singer-songwriter following the announcement of his death on social media.

Among those that honored him are music channel MYX, Callalily frontman Kean Cipiriano and Kapuso actress Chynna Ortaleza, among others.

The MYX Philippines team extends our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of Slapshock frontman Jamir Garcia. A fierce performer on stage, Jamir was one of the nicest and humblest rockstars we’ve had the pleasure of working with. He will truly be missed in the OPM band scene. pic.twitter.com/kY7PCTG7YG — MYX Philippines (@MYXphilippines) November 26, 2020

Napaka lungkot. Napaka bigat. Rest in Peace Jamir. 🙏🏻😭 You’ll forever be remembered. Salamat sa lahat kapatid. pic.twitter.com/C9H9qyFW5O — Kean Cipriano (@keancipriano) November 26, 2020

Saw you in UP when I was a young girl rocking out to Agent Orange. Saw you again recently in UP Hiwaga. You were such a presence on stage! But My favorite memory was seeing you be a father to Heaven & supporting Jaya. Jamir.. 🙏🏻 Rest in Paradise.. — Chynna Ortaleza (@ChynsOrtaleza) November 26, 2020

Maysh Baay of pop-rock band Moonstar88 appealed for social media users to “have some humanity.”

Please have some humanity and stop posting photos. — Maysh ✨ #LetLeniLead (@mayshie) November 26, 2020

Garcia is considered as one of the pioneers of the local heavy metal scene, being a vocalist of the metalcore band for over two decades. He was known for captivating audiences with his stage presence and vocal abilities.

Slapshock was formed in the late 1990s when its members were “heavily influenced by the American rap and the nu-metal movement at the time,” according to a men’s magazine.

Their debut album, “4th Degree Burns,” contained songs that became hits such as “Evil Clown” and “Agent Orange.” It achieved platinum status by selling over 15,000 units.

The band was noted for “deftly combining rock, rap, metal and funk,” the men’s magazine noted.

Slapshock was also the first-ever Filipino and Asian artist to have participated in the Dubai Desert Rock Festival in 2008, where they shared the stage with international heavy rock talents such as Velvet Revolver, As I Lay Dying, Machine Head and Muse.

Last October, bassist Lee Nadela said that the band has disbanded following the “friction” among its members that had been “brewing for years.” He added that it was aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

For those who may need mental support and assistance, they can reach the National Center for Mental Health through these hotlines: 0917-899-8727 (mobile), 02-7-989-8727 (landline), 155 (toll-free, landline to landline).

Individuals may also contact Hopeline, Natasha Goulbourn Foundation’s 24/7 crisis support service, through the following numbers: 0917-558-4673 (Globe), 0918-873-4673 (Smart), 02-88044673 (PLDT) and 2919 (toll-free for Globe and TM).