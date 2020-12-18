Sharing pandemic woes, rising local artists hope for live gigs in 2021

Rising local musicians Elha Nympha, Sud Ballecer of the rock band SUD, J-Nine and members of hip hop group VVS Collective are hoping to perform again before a live audience next year.

King Promdi, Tommy Wave, Max Wave and Gabrang comprise VVS Collective, the group behind the hit track “Walwal.”

SUD is a five-piece indie rock band formed in 2011. The group’s music video for their single “Headlights” won the Best Music Video of the Year during the 33rd Awit Awards last August.

Nympha, 16, won the second season of The Voice Kids in 2015.

J-Nine is an upcoming artist who had collaborated with King Promdi in a single “GG” which was released last December 4.

They are among the 28 artists set to perform at a massive virtual concert called “BYE2020” on New Year’s Eve on December 31 to help their fans usher in the coming year and celebrate the achievements of the local music industry despite a very challenging year.

Wish for 2021



Virtual gigs are nothing compared to the vibe and energy of performing before a live audience rather than virtual gigs, the artists said at an online roundtable with reporters.

King Promdi of VVS Collective recalled that it was the frenzied crowd that made hip hop events before the pandemic that inspired him.

“Sobrang nakakapanibago (the online gigs). Di kami sanay kasi pag hip hop event, hip hop gigs, nagwawala yung mga tao, nagtatalunan. Tas pag virtual gigs, parang ‘hello,’ di ba?” he said.

Ballecer of SUD seems to be more adjusted as he finds virtual events introduce performers to a wider audience.

“Ito na yung future talaga since di accessible sa lahat pag live gigs. Mas lalawak din yung audience ng mga tao sa mga performers,” he said.

The lead vocalist, however, admitted that being motivated by the fans’ “energy” while performing online is tricky.

“Kakaiba lang kasi yung performers like me sobrang nagfi-feed off sa energy ng crowd so yun yung tricky part. Yung pagkuha ng energy from the virtual crowd,” Ballecer said.

Nympha agreed. She said the more hyped up the fans are, the more she’s encouraged to perform better.

Besides the absence of a crowd, she has found it challenging to manage time between online shows. “One thing na mahirap lang talaga sa online gigs is that the time. Yung time naman controlled mo pero what if sabay sabay na sila. Pano mahahandle pag sabay sabay,” she said.

Upcoming artist J-Nine shared performing virtually requires more effort on the part of the performer.

“I expect na kelangan madala ko siya as artist and madala ko yung impression ng mga watchers and subscribers…Mas kelangan ng effort kasi di natin alam yung reaction nila,” she said.

The tough lockdowns in the past months also made producing tracks more complicated. Nympha, who is only 16 and was not allowed outdoors during lockdown, lamented that plans she had for her music got postponed.

“Di ko na-enjoy masyado yung music nung time ng quarantine. Andami kong plans sa music ko na di ko nagawa pero hopefully next year, makapag-experiment ako,” she said.

The pandemic also prevented Ballecer’s band from releasing a full album scheduled for the year. Instead, they released two singles.

Some big names in the industry that will participate at the coming “BYE2020” concert, are indie band Ben&Ben, boy group SB19, Darren Espanto, Moira dela Torre and Keiko Necessario.

BYE2020 is brought by Pepsi, Tinder, and Its More Fun in the Philippines. It is also presented by MCA Music, Sony Music Philippines, Warner Music Philippines, O/C

Records, Star Music, Universal Records, and Midas Records.

The virtual showcase is also co-presented by Official Beer Partner, Heineken; Official.