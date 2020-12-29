International acts Jeremy Zucker, Tate McRae, Maximillian join BYE2020 lineup

New Year’s Eve online concert BYE2020 just got bigger with international artists also set to take the virtual stage.

In its debut offering, the online concert welcomes critically acclaimed artists from different parts of the world.

Chart-topping songwriter Jeremy Zucker (US), global hitmaker Maximillian (DK), soul pop outfit Peach Tree Rascals (US), rising alt-pop artist Tate McRae (CA), and eclectic pop/R&B singer Conor Matthews (US) have joined the lineup with more than 30 artists from the Philippines and abroad.

They joined the performers to stand up for for solidarity and deliver inspiring performances to help fellow Filipino people cope with the ongoing pandemic.

Headlining artists in the lineup include Ben&Ben, Darren Espanto, Moira, SB19, Matthaios, The Itchyworms, Leanne & Naara, Glaiza de Castro, Kean Cipriano, Lala Vizon, Zack Tabudlo, Keiko Necessario, Fern., Elha Nympha, Autotelic, Sud, Miguel Odron, VVS Collective, Ace Banzuelo, Paolo Sandejas, Earl Generao, FANA, TALA, J-Nine and Dia Mate.

The team behind BYE2020 said having international acts perform at BYE2020 was just a “pipe dream,” and now that’s they could not be happier because it’s happening.

“Since this is a virtual event, we wanted to leverage on the uniqueness of the execution and have international artists be part of the event without ever having to step in the Philippines,” the team said.

The organizing committee headed by MCA Music is also grateful for the support of their peers in the recording industry such as Sony Music Philippines and Warner Music Philippines for including McRae and Matthews in the lineup, respectively, and other record labels for taking part of this unprecedented music feat.

“As much as BYE2020 is an initiative of MCA Music Philippines – BYE2020 would not be what it is now without the support of Sony Music Entertainment Philippines, Warner Music Philippines, Star Music, Universal Records, OC Records, and Mida$ Records. This is just our first effort to do something like this, and we only have dreams to do it bigger, and better,” the team said.

In terms of curation, the handpicked international artists represent of the success and endurance stories of 2020.

“Despite all of the difficulties in 2020, music is a fundamental way to inspire hope and build strength in people. We felt that blast hits like ‘Mariposa’ by Peach Tree Rascals, the ‘love is not dying’ album by Jeremy Zucker, and ‘Beautiful Scars’ by Maximillian really helped embody the essence of what BYE2020 is all about,” the team pointed out.

BYE2020 is a massive cross-label initiative that will be streamed live on multiple platforms such as Kumu, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, and will also air on Sky Cable (Ch 955 HD and 155 SD) this Dec. 31, 2020, from 7 p.m. onwards.

Exclusive concert privileges are available via ticket2me.net.

The special package includes access to zoom pits, backstage content with the artists, and other surprises.

“The paid concert experience gives a chance for those who opt in to be part of the virtual stage itself for BYE2020,” said the organizing team.

“In addition to that, they can choose to upgrade their ticket to include our BYE2020 merch, swag, and goodies package. The paid experience also provides for some exclusive backstage content which will only be available to them,” it added.

