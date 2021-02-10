P-pop group ‘Alamat’ features Philippine cultural elements in debut photoshoot outfit

A new boy group in the Philippines featured the vibrant colors of the country’s festivals in their recent photoshoot released ahead of their official debut.

The nine-piece group named “Alamat,” which translates to English words “folklore,” “legend,” or “myth,” last February 5 released concept photos for its debut single titled “kbye.”

The song and its music video will premiere on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Alamat, under Viva Entertainment, was formed and discovered at the talent agency’s national competition called “PWEDE!” in partnership with Ninuno Media.

The group comprising stage names Taneo, Mo, Jao, Kin, Tomas, Ri-Ji, Valfer, Gami and Alas were introduced by Viva Entertainment last Nov. 5, 2020.

They will soon join other Pinoy pop acts such as SB19, BGYO and MNL48.

A photoshoot filled with cultural references

In their group photo, the nine members wore casual streetwear with bright colors that seemed to match their hair colors.

Peculiar symbols could also be observed on the patterns and prints of their clothes.

Integrating Philippine cultural elements into streetwear was the main objective of Alamat’s photo series, the announcement read.

The collection came from fashion designer and stylist Bang Pineda and her brand Bang Pineda Style and Design.

“The major objective in the fashion choice of ALAMAT in its #ALAMATConceptPhotos series is to normalize and integrate Philippine cultural elements in streetwear instead of formal wear,” the post read.

“Materialized by Bang Pineda, the clothes of Alamat seek to emulate the festiveness of Philippine fiestas and visual diversity of traditional outfits across the archipelago. Hence, the choice to veer away from visual uniformity,” it added.

The post further described the designs as influenced by different cultures.

“Combined with the eccentricity of Harajuku, the swag of American hip-hop, and Asia’s cultural confidence, the clothes in #ALAMATConceptPhotos communicate what #Alamat intends to do through its artistry: make the Filipino claim its space as equals with the rest of the world,” it said.

A series of solo shots were also released that day to explain the various cultural references identified in each member’s outfits.

Prominent elements in the materials for the outfits include Yakan weaves, tattoos of ancient Visayan warriors, the Masskara festival of Bacolod City, the color scheme of the Pulang Angui Festival of Albay, the Barong Tagalog and tattoo of a Kalinga warrior.

Aside from their concept photos, their debut music video also features the Philippines’ traditional jeepney, based on the teaser posted on their social media page.

The colors, the prints and the cultural references caught the attention of some social media users who praised them for promoting the rich heritage of the country.

“The meaning behind their outfits are evident… I can identify them easily… The tattoos, maskara, banig, tarsier, fabrics used, etc…Support P-pop,” one user said.

