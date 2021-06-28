Lea Salonga, Miss Cavite, Laida Magtalas 3.0: Sarah Geronimo’s new hairdo gets rave online

“Popstar Royalty” Sarah Geronimo joins the list of women recognized for their pixie hairstyle as photos of her new hairdo surfaced on social media.

The 32-year-old singer traded her famous locks for a short haircut which was reported to be shorter than the bob cut she sported in 2014 when she appeared in the movie “Maybe This Time.”

While she only uploaded one picture of her sporting the new hairdo on Instagram, close-up shots of it were shared by her hairstylist RJ dela Cruz on the photo-sharing platform on Monday.

Sarah could also be spotted with her new haircut on the Facebook page of Landers Superstore, where she blessed viewers with an online concert together with her husband Matteo Guidicelli.

It was part of the superstore’s fifth-anniversary celebration.

Some Filipinos welcomed Sarah’s new look, commenting that she reminds them of other personalities like fellow “The Voice Philippines” coach Lea Salonga.

Lea Salonga — Leomar Ayo (@akosileoms) June 28, 2021

Another Twitter user shared that Sarah’s new hairdo is reminiscent of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 fourth runner-up Billie Hakenson of Cavite who is famous for her short hairstyle.

“Miss Cavite!” he wrote with a heart emoji.

Others quipped that Sarah’s new look is the “version 3.0” of Laida Magtalas, her character in the Star Cinema trilogy “A Very Special Love.”

“Laida Magtalas Three point O (3.0),” wrote a Twitter user.

In the second movie, “It Takes a Man and a Woman,” Sarah’s character improves herself to impress her boyfriend, whom she has broken up with, and his friend, who he has started dating.

One of her famous lines in the movie is the following: “I’ve grown. This is Laida Magtalas Version 2.0. Wiser. Braver. Stronger. Bolder. Fiercer!”

Other social media users praised Sarah’s new haircut, commenting that it “really suits her.”

“Ang ganda. Bagay sa kanya. New look na new look,” a Twitter user wrote in response to the pictures.

“Grabe talaga ehhhh! Ang hot, ang gorgeous… Nakakagulat na transformation, but I’m not and won’t complain. One of her best decisions in life. Mas bobongga ‘yan kung papakulayan niya. Grabe ka na Sarah, nakaka-excite na ‘yung comeback!” another online user exclaimed.

“About time to have a Sarah G. who looks very DIVAious. I always see her as very sweet and super nice if she’s not performing (which is not a bad thing) but it pays to see her in a different light,” a different Filipino mused.

Sarah has been lying low on showbiz ever since she married Matteo early last year. However, she has appeared in various virtual events as part of her brand endorsements.

