Lea Salonga lauds Sarah Geronimo’s viral pixie cut likened to her hairstyle

After being referenced by fans when Sarah Geronimo cut her hair short, singer Lea Salonga shared her opinion about her fellow “The Voice Philippines” coach’s hairstyle.

In her latest “#AskMsLea” session on Twitter, the Broadway star answered a fan’s query on the “Popstar Royalty’s” pixie hair cut that made waves last month.

“What can you say about coach Sarah’s new hairstyle po? #AskMsLea medyo same po kayo ng face and both, aaaaah gorgeous!!!” the fan commented when she opened the “question and answer” session.

“I love it! I hope she loves it too,” Lea tweeted in response.

Her reply has earned nearly 300 likes on the microblogging platform so far.

I love it! I hope she loves it too. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) July 21, 2021

Sarah previously wowed Filipinos when she chopped off her famous long locks and traded them with a more stylish pixie cut.

Her haircut was reported to be shorter than the bob cut she had sported in her 2014 movie “Maybe This Time.”

Fans shared that her new look reminded them of other personalities famous for their short hairstyles such as Lea and Billie Hakenson, the fourth runner-up of Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

Lea Salonga — Leomar Ayo (@akosileoms) June 28, 2021

