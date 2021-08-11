Going international: After Coldplay on ABS-CBN, GMA Network to guest Ed Sheeran

Not one to be outdone, broadcasting network GMA will feature best-selling English music artist Ed Sheeran on its Sunday variety show on its upcoming episode.

This was after rival network ABS-CBN secured popular British alternative rock band Coldplay to perform live on one of its episodes last month.

“All-Out Sundays,” the Kapuso network’s weekend musical comedy variety show, announced on Wednesday that the international singer-songwriter will perform his latest single “Bad Habits.”

A day prior to the post, the variety show shared a blind item on its page with the following clues:

Singer and songwriter

Most in-demand pop star on the planet

One of the world’s best-selling music artists

The Facebook page also revealed more hints in the comments section to further give the viewers an idea, such as posting a GIF of Rupert Grint appearing on the music video of “Lego House,” Ed’s song.

The Grammy Award-winning singer previously lied low in the spotlight to focus on the birth of his first daughter.

“Bad Habits” marks his return to the music industry, where it has topped charts such as the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global excluding the United States.

Meanwhile, fans immediately showed their excitement in the comments following GMA’s announcement.

“Wow, nice… excited na mapanood this Sunday… can’t wait,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Nag-level up [sila],” another online user commented.

“Manunuod ako,” wrote a different user.

“Wow naman. BIG TIME,” shared another Filipino.

Last month, popular British alternative rock band Coldplay performed live in “ASAP Natin ‘To,” ABS-CBN’s Sunday variety show.

The group performed its hit single “Higher Power.”

The Kapamilya network’s move earned admiration from Filipinos as it has been denied a franchise renewal in the House of Representatives last year.