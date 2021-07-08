‘Sakalam’: ABS-CBN secures Coldplay to perform live in its longest-running variety show

It’s higher power indeed.

ABS-CBN surprised its viewers when it was revealed that its longest-running Sunday variety show will feature popular British alternative rock band Coldplay in its upcoming episode.

The band on Wednesday announced through Facebook that it will perform its latest single “Higher Power” live on “ASAP Natin ‘To” at 12 noon of July 11.

Fans can watch them through the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5.

“Please watch out for it – it’s a special one!” part of Coldplay’s announcement reads.

“Higher Power” is the lead track of the band’s upcoming ninth studio album.

Vocalist Chris Martin said the song is about finding the magic within oneself, especially when someone is feeling down.

“The meaning of the song, I think, was always looking for the magic in other people and yourself, and remembering, when you’re feeling depressed or someone else is depressed, that you are also magical,” he was quoted as saying in a MYX Philippines interview before.

RELATED: Coldplay’s ‘Higher Power’ song release marked with 600 trees planted in the Philippines

Meanwhile, fans immediately expressed their excitement following the announcement of Coldplay’s appearance in ABS-CBN.

Among these was actress-television host Anne Curtis, who tagged her younger sister in a Twitter post.

Others admired the network for how it was able to secure an international artist despite it operating without a congressional franchise for almost a year already.

“Can’t wait!!! Wala pang franchise ‘yan ah,” a Twitter user exclaimed with emojis.

“Partida wala pang franchise ‘yan HAHAHAHAHA ABS-CBN lang sakalam (malakas),” another online user commented in response to the report.

“HAHAHAHA ano na, wala pang franchise ang ABS-CBN sa lagay na ‘to ah??? Ahhh Coldplay!” exclaimed a different Filipino with heart emojis.

In the same month last year, the House of Representatives voted to deny the broadcasting giant its application for franchise renewal which resulted in a gap in information dissemination and the transfer of some artists.