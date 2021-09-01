Leonen greets BTS’ Jungkook on his birthday

Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen on Wednesday greeted BTS member Jungkook on his 24th birthday.

Leonen quoted a tweet with a GIF of Jungkook smiling on the episode 80 of the group’s variety show “Run BTS.”

Several Filipino ARMYs were amused that the 2020-2021 Bar chair remembered the K-pop idol’s birthday.

10-minute sanity Twitter break from Bar review, and saw this! 😂 #HappyBirthdayJungkook indeed 💜 https://t.co/ljD21a64c6 — KookieYoongles🧈🥞 (@thisjweykeylife) September 1, 2021

our bar chair just greeted my bias a happy birthday ☺️ this is a sign…. sign na mag aaral na ako HAHAHA https://t.co/PzTvsxdvgt — icing⁷ 💜 googie day 💜 (@raizadawn) September 1, 2021

Wow. Thank you justice for greeting our kookie. 🤗💛 https://t.co/a6MlfSdVvm — yoongming⁷ 🥑 | kookie day 💜 | qs yoongi papels (@yongminngggg) September 1, 2021

In October last year, Leonen also tweeted the BTS’ “Dynamite” performance during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

On the night before his birthday, Jungkook ruled the Twitter’s trending list worldwide following his Vlive where he sang some songs to ARMYs.

[#VLIVE] 비가 오는 거 보니 우리 꾹이 생일이 확실하네요‼️ 하긴 세상에서 젤 서윗하고 깜찍한데 본업만 들어가면 본새까지 철철나는 이 아기천사를 지상에 내려보낸 날이니까🎂 옥황상제가 지상을 부러워하며 극락서 흘린 눈물이 비가돼 내릴만하죠☔️ ▶️ https://t.co/veXIcpgsZK#BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/cLDStNMz3R — V LIVE (@Vliveofficial) September 1, 2021

Born on Sept. 1, 1997, Jeon Jungkook is the youngest member, main vocalist and lead dancer of BTS.

The K-pop band recently collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of their chart-topping song “Butter.”

