Leonen greets BTS’ Jungkook on his birthday

By
Ma. Alena O. Castillo
-
September 1, 2021 - 5:43 PM
From left to right: Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen and Jeon Jungkook from BTS (Photos from sc.judiciary.gov.ph and Jungkook/Instagram)

Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen on Wednesday greeted BTS member Jungkook on his 24th birthday.

Leonen quoted a tweet with a GIF of Jungkook smiling on the episode 80 of the group’s variety show “Run BTS.”

Several Filipino ARMYs were amused that the 2020-2021 Bar chair remembered the K-pop idol’s birthday.

In October last year, Leonen also tweeted the BTS’ “Dynamite” performance during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

On the night before his birthday, Jungkook ruled the Twitter’s trending list worldwide following his Vlive where he sang some songs to ARMYs.

Born on Sept. 1, 1997, Jeon Jungkook is the youngest member, main vocalist and lead dancer of BTS.

The K-pop band recently collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of their chart-topping song “Butter.”

RELATED: Filipino ARMYs await BTS ‘Butter’ remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion amid legal woes

