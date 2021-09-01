Leonen greets BTS’ Jungkook on his birthday

Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen on Wednesday greeted BTS member Jungkook on his 24th birthday.
Leonen quoted a tweet with a GIF of Jungkook smiling on the episode 80 of the group’s variety show “Run BTS.”
Several Filipino ARMYs were amused that the 2020-2021 Bar chair remembered the K-pop idol’s birthday.
10-minute sanity Twitter break from Bar review, and saw this! 😂 #HappyBirthdayJungkook indeed 💜 https://t.co/ljD21a64c6
— KookieYoongles🧈🥞 (@thisjweykeylife) September 1, 2021
our bar chair just greeted my bias a happy birthday ☺️ this is a sign…. sign na mag aaral na ako HAHAHA https://t.co/PzTvsxdvgt
— icing⁷ 💜 googie day 💜 (@raizadawn) September 1, 2021
Wow. Thank you justice for greeting our kookie. 🤗💛 https://t.co/a6MlfSdVvm
— yoongming⁷ 🥑 | kookie day 💜 | qs yoongi papels (@yongminngggg) September 1, 2021
Lol si Justice JK bias 😂😂😂 #HappyBirthdayJungkook https://t.co/14LPfVji0y
— Marianne Barredo (@mariannebarredo) September 1, 2021
In October last year, Leonen also tweeted the BTS’ “Dynamite” performance during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
This is dynamite!#BTS
Thank you @jamieberbslim for sharinghttps://t.co/hLWI0fSxqK
— Help others. Humanity will endure. (@marvicleonen) October 18, 2020
On the night before his birthday, Jungkook ruled the Twitter’s trending list worldwide following his Vlive where he sang some songs to ARMYs.
[#VLIVE] 비가 오는 거 보니 우리 꾹이 생일이 확실하네요‼️ 하긴 세상에서 젤 서윗하고 깜찍한데 본업만 들어가면 본새까지 철철나는 이 아기천사를 지상에 내려보낸 날이니까🎂 옥황상제가 지상을 부러워하며 극락서 흘린 눈물이 비가돼 내릴만하죠☔️
▶️ https://t.co/veXIcpgsZK#BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/cLDStNMz3R
— V LIVE (@Vliveofficial) September 1, 2021
Born on Sept. 1, 1997, Jeon Jungkook is the youngest member, main vocalist and lead dancer of BTS.
The K-pop band recently collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of their chart-topping song “Butter.”
