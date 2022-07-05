Cong TV, Viy Cortez welcome newborn ‘Kidlat’

YouTube couple Lincoln “Cong TV” Velasquez and Viy Cortez on Tuesday welcome their first child.

The couple named their baby Zeus Emmanuel “Kidlat” Velasquez, who has been the usual subject of vlogs of both Cong TV and Viy.

“Kayong dalawa ang mundo ko, salamat Lord sa mga biyaya,” Viy posted on Facebook.

Fans of the couple also congratulated them and welcomed their firstborn.

“Grabe naman si Cong tibe (TV) sa hotel ipapanganak yung anak,” Facebook user Marco Mañaol said sharing the photo of the couple in a hospital room at the Asian Hospital and Medical Center.

“Kidlat and uncle,” Facebook user Samantha Sto. Domingo said with a heart emoji, referring to a joke in their vlogs where Viy refers to Cong TV as the child’s uncle instead of being the father.

“Congrats, Sis Viy & M(B)ossing Cong!!! And welcome Kidlat!!!” Krissy Achino, a known impersonator of “Queen of All Media”Kris Aquino, said in a comment. Achino has appeared on both Viy and Cong TV’s vlogs multiple times.

In May, the couple unveiled photos from their Greek-Goddess-themed maternity shoot where they wore ethereal outfits before they welcome Kidlat.

This is Viy’s second pregnancy after she experienced a miscarriage in December 2020.

A year later, Viy announced another pregnancy in a vlog where she surprised Velasquez about the matter.

As of writing, Viy’s post garnered 869,000 heart reactions, 34,000 comments, and 171,000 shares.