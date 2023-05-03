Who’s who: EXO’s Baekhyun, Jeon Somi, B.I. headlining ‘Overpass: K-pop music concert’

Filipino K-pop multistans are in for a treat!

Three K-pop artists, EXO’s Baekhyun, Jeon Somi and B.I. are headlining the upcoming “OVERPASS: K-Pop Music Concert” happening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

This music event would celebrate Asian excellence in music as it gathers the R&B, soul and hip-hop artists of Asian descent from different sides of the globe.

Baekhyun

Baekhyun, lead vocalist of nine-piece boy group EXO is among those who will headline this one-night show. He has also made a name as a soloist releasing mini-albums namely, City Lights,” “Delight,” and “Bambi.

The EXO member is not just a talented music artist as he also made an acting debut in “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” in 2016.

Jeon Somi

Aside from Baekhyun, Jeon Somi, a soloist, is also joining Overpass.

Jeon Somi rose to fame after finishing first by popular fan vote at the survival reality show “Produce 101.” She later achieved commercial success as the center vocalist of the group I.O.I.

In 2018, Jeon Somi signed with THEBLACKLABEL to pursue a solo career and debuted with the chart-topping single “Birthday.”

Her success continued with the release of viral hits “DUMB DUMB” and “XOXO.”

B.I.

Another artist returning to the Philippines is B.I., whose real name is Kim Han-bin.

B.I. is known for wearing many hats. He’s a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, director, composer and also the CEO of record label IOK Entertainment.

The Korean hip-hop act is considered as one of the industry’s best due to his artistry as a performer and a composer.

Over the last two years, B.I. has released three hit mini-albums “Waterfall,” “Cosmos,” and “Love or Loved, Pt. 1.”

His comeback to the Philippines will just be less than a year, as he last visited the country in March for his L.O.L. The Hidden Stage tour at the PICC. He was also in the country in August 2022 for meetings at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Cornerstone Entertainment Inc and OctoArts are bringing these artists to the country. The concert will be held on June 11, 2023.

The following are the ticket prices as well as the seat plan to the event:

Fans may purchase the tickets to the concert at TicketNet outlets nationwide and online on www.ticketnet.com.ph. —Rosette Adel