K-drama star Seo In-Guk to hold fan meet in Manila in August

Fans of South Korean superstar Seo In-guk may soon have the chance to meet him in the Philippines.

Seo In-guk, an actor, singer and director, is set to hold his first-ever grand fan meet in Southeast Asia.

The fan meeting will be held at the New Frontier Theater on Aug. 12, 2023, 6 p.m. The event is powered by EPIC, the same promoter behind the Clark Aurora Music Festival 2023, which was attended by over 50,000 festival goers.

EPIC said it is thrilled to bring Seo In-guk to Manila. This is also their first Korean venture.

“This is an incredible opportunity for fans to connect with their favorite artist on a personal level and share their admiration for his talent. We have carefully curated an experience that will exceed expectations and leave a lasting impression on everyone,” the promoter said.

The tickets to the fan meet were made available starting today, June 20.



Seo In-guk, with a strong following worldwide, is known for starring Korean drama series such as “Doom at Your Service” (2021), “Reply 1997” (2012), “Master’s Sun” (2013), “The King’s Face” (2014), “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes” (2018), “Shopaholic Louis” (2016) and “Cafe Minamdang” (2022).

In 2009, he kicked off his career as a singer after being named the first Grand Winner of the talent show “Super Star K.” He is known for his songs “My Love”, “Youth”, and “FALLEN”.

For his acting stint, his first breakout role was in “Reply 1997.”

Last year, Seo In-guk won Best Couple with Oh Yeon Seo for “Cafe Minamdang” in KBS Drama Awards and Best Artist Actor Award in 2022 Asian Artist Award also for “Cafe Minamdang” (2022) & “Project Wolf.” —Rosette Adel