K-Drama star Park Seo-joon promotes healthy lifestyle for local wellness company

Have you ever followed the clothing or cosmetic brands of your favorite South Korean actors, actresses and artists? If you haven’t yet, the latest on Park Seo-joon just might convince you to.

Famous for his lead roles in “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” and “Fight For My Way”, Park Seo-joon is now an advocate for healthier lifestyles as the newest global ambassador of Philippine health and wellness direct sales company IAM Worldwide.

He stars in a pair of 2023 films: “Dream,” alongside K-Pop sensation Lee Ji-eun (more famously known as IU), and “Concrete Utopia,” where he shares the screen with the one and only Park Bo-young.

Park Seo-joon’s charisma and outstanding performances, showcased in both television and film, have captured a large global fanbase, amassing more than 25 million followers on Instagram.

It comes as no surprise that IAM Worldwide sought him out to become their newest ambassador. President Allen Marvin Yu Eder said in a statement how the South Korean actor’s active social media presence will help increase their company’s engagement with millennial and Gen Z audiences.



Vice President Aika Lorraine Uy emphasized the role of Korean pop culture among Filipinos nowadays, highlighting the immense influence made in the country over the past decades.

“Having a star like Park Seo-joon as our ambassador during this crucial phase of expansion is a source of immense pride. His genuine belief in IAM Worldwide’s products will undoubtedly encourage more individuals to embrace a healthy lifestyle,” Joanna Mañego, the brand’s general manager, said.

He will be endorsing a set of products from the “AMAZING” line, including Pure Organic Barley, Acai Berry Extract, Grape Juice with Garcinia Cambogia and Choco-Barley. These are said to protect the body, enhance memory, improve skin elasticity and promote natural weight loss.

“Park Seo-joon’s influential voice and genuine dedication to personal well-being align seamlessly with IAM Worldwide’s mission to inspire individuals to embrace healthier lifestyles,” IAM Worldwide said.

If you’ve been thinking of taking organic and herbal supplements, the health and wellness company believes Park Seo-joon is just the right key to make that idea happen. — intern, Dominique Nicole Flores