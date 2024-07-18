Denise Julia, Thuy announce collab song ‘Twin Flame’

P-pop singer Denise Julia surprised listeners with a collaboration with Vietnamese-American singer Thuy.

Their first song together titled “Twin Flame” is set for release on July 26.

a collab with thuy … 2018 denise would’ve never believe u🥺 — denise julia ♡ (@denisejvlia) July 7, 2024

Denise shared being thrilled, saying her younger self would not have believed the news.

“A collab with Thuy … 2018 Denise would’ve never believe u 🥺,” she posted.

Meanwhile, some elated fans are proud of her new milestone.

“So proud of u!” one X (formerly Twitter) user said.

“I remember that moment when miss Thuy messaged deejay [Denise Julia], saying she’s a fan, and now they have a song together. OMG! WAIT, LEMME CRY 😭 😭,” another user wrote.

Earlier this year, Denise shared that she received a message from Thuy.

Months before the collab was announced, some dedicated fans of both camps already had a whiff of the project.

“THUY X DENISE JULIA WORLD DOMINATION OMYGODDDDDD. ‘NVMD’ and’ all night long’ ruled my 2022 playlists,” an X user said in January.

“​​Thuy and Denise Julia aka one-of-those-girlies-that-id-have-their-albums-blasted-in-my-bedroom having a collab ?????,” wrote another user.

In an Instagram post, Thuy also teased a portion of the song and alluded to the unexpected yet fitting Filipino and Vietnamese combo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thủy (@thuymusic)

“The egg rolls gonna be poppin’! 😂🇵🇭🇻🇳👏🏿,” one Instagram user commented in jest.

“LOVEEEEE THIS COLLAB,” said another user.

Both Denise and Thuy are distinct for their soulful, velvety voice and hailed from the same generation of Gen-Z Asian RNB singers.

Thuy made a name for herself with her breakout song “girls like me don’t cry” among other hits like “hair down” and “universe”.

On the other hand, Denise was known for her viral song “B.A.D” and “NVMD”, as well as collaborations with other Filipino RNB artists like Jason Dhakal and DENY.

Denise Julia announces new song ‘twin flames’ featuring Thuy, out July 26th. https://t.co/9PlHmnbSSX — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 10, 2024

The track can now be pre-saved online on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Deezer,