‘Why wait for 25th?’: Denise Julia’s socmed detox break post sparks ‘waiting’ comments

R&B singer Denise Julia paused her social media break on Monday evening, December 23, to announce that she will be posting Instagram stories on December 25, Christmas Day, to “clear” things up amid allegations of being “unprofessional.”

Over the weekend, the Filipina singer trended online after celebrity photographer BJ Pascual shared his disappointing experience with the Filipina singer for a supposed shoot.

BJ shared that Denise’s team reached out to him for a shoot to promote her latest album. However, the 22-year-old singer canceled last minute despite several preparations and communication exchanges between the singer and his team.

The photographer said he got no apology from Denise and he ended up shouldering the expenses for the shoot which cost around six digits.

BJ shared this in the latest podcast episode of Acushla Obusan (Killa Kush) released on Saturday, December 21.

In the same podcast, Killa Kush said that Denise was four hours late during her guesting in her online podcast.

“Oh, I’m not surprised. I’m not surprised,” BJ said in response to Killa Kush’s remark.

This bit on the podcast about Denise went viral, with several online users lamenting the singer’s “unprofessionalism.”

On the same day, Denise announced that she will be going on a social media break.

Days later, on Monday, she broke this, saying she will be addressing the allegations.

merry xmas :3 — denise julia ♡ (@denisejvlia) December 23, 2024

“Speak on it, queen, we count on you,” one X user said, to which Denise responded, “Will do.”

The singer also hinted about sharing screenshots on X as one social media user said that she will be doing so, and she responded with three exclamation point emojis.

The timing of her announcement, set on Christmas Day, was questioned by some social media users.

“Why wait for the 25th?” an X user asked.

Others commented that she might overshadow the celebration of Jesus Christ’s birthday, which falls on the same day.

“‘Te, araw ni Lord yun, aagawan mo pa ng spotlight,” another commented.

“Sasapawan pa ni ante bday ni jesus pero gew,” an X user said.

“Pwede ba sa 26 na lang? inagawan mo pa si Jesus,” another asked.

“Di ka na lang mag-sorry te jusq (Diyos ko) naman sa araw talaga ng pasko ilalaban mo yan kaloka to,” a social media user said.

Some quipped that the timing was “on brand”, as her posts were making people wait.

“Pati ba naman yung explanation late jusko (Diyos ko) sa bagay on brand,” an X user said.

“Queen of making people wait! Thats a baddie,” another quipped.

“Hobby mo talaga paghintayin mga tao when u can just do it anytime now,” an X user said.

Amid criticisms, some said they would wait to hear Denise’s side.

“We need to hear your side too. take accountability if true na may lapse ka. we are here to listen. take care and be kind to yourself!” a fan said.

“My queen, I’ll patiently wait to hear your side. Not enabling any unprofessionalism but when the truth comes to light, please know that I’m here to support your music and your character development,” another commented.

Denise did not specify when her Instagram stories would be posted.

Denise popularized “NVMD” and “B.A.D.”