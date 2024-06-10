‘Morena representation’: Denise Julia dedicates 1st live TV performance to brown-skinned girls

R&B singer Denise Julia performed on live television for the first time last week.

The musician shared that her guesting on “ASAP Natin’To” last June 2 was not only a dream-come-true but also an opportunity to represent morenas or brown-skinned girls.

“I grew up watching ASAP every Sunday. Literally every. Sunday. Hoping one day I get to see morena representation in an entertainment industry that so often favors light-skinned artists and public figures,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Hopefully I get to be the influence I once so badly wanted, for the little morena girls to grow up thinking they don’t have to whiten their skin or succumb to beauty standards that wash away their true beauty,” the artist added.

first ever live television performance. ♡ still on cloud 9. pic.twitter.com/kO2rkCfIA0 — denise julia ♡ (@denisejvlia) June 2, 2024

Denise also said that she hopes to influence morena kids not to think they need to change their skin color.

Her post on X garnered more than 15,000 likes and 748,000 views.

While some X users do not agree that there is a lack of morena representation in local media—citing the likes of Jaya and Lani Misalucha—others expressed appreciation for Denise’s heartfelt message.

“As a fellow morena, I will forever cherish you Miss Denise. Inner child is happy,” a Filipino user posted.

“Such an inspiration to us morena girlies out there 💘,” another X user commented.

“This right here is special and means something. Congrats on your first TV performance @denisejvlia 🏆,” wrote another user.

One X user also argued against those who disagree with Denise’s sentiment.

“Everyone denying and acting like colorism isn’t a problem or a major deciding factor in who gets to be on tv…” they wrote.

In a separate viral post, one online user shared a funny moment in her household while watching Denise’s performance.

“LT [laughtrip] ng nanay ko kanina habang pinapanood [‘to]. Nung una ang sabi ‘sana nag-panty na lang [siya]’,” she wrote.

“Tapos maya-maya ‘Ang ganda nya, morena’ 😭,” she added.

Denise Julia rose to fame among the youth, P-Pop fans, and RNB listeners through her soulful, sultry, and velvety songs—among which are viral hits B.A.D. and NVMD.