Valentine’s Date: A1 to serenade fans in Manila in February 2025

Calling all ’90s pop fans!

British-Norwegian pop boy band A1 announced their return to Manila, promising to make their Filipino fans’ Valentine’s Day extra special.

Save the date because on Feb. 15, 2025, at the New Frontier Theater, this iconic pop group is ready to give Filipinos an unforgettable night filled with nostalgia and excitement, presented by the Concert Republic.

Ticket prices (available at TicketNet outlets starting Oct. 1, 2024, at 12 noon):

Orchestra VIP: ₱5,750

Orchestra B: ₱5,000

Orchestra C: ₱4,250

Balcony VIP (Loge): ₱5,250

Balcony 1: ₱4,000

In 2023, the band celebrated its momentous 25th anniversary with a sold-out “TWENTY FIVE TOUR” across Davao, Cebu and Manila. Now, the group is set to return with fresh energy and a special Valentine’s 2025 Tour, along with an exciting new album on the way.

Mark Read revealed that the band has been working hard to successfully produce their long-awaited new album.

“Since our last visit to the Philippines, we’ve been busy working on our long-awaited new album, and production is in the final stages. We have 15 new songs that we’re currently putting the finishing touches to, for what is shaping up to be an incredible album, so expect some exciting teasers in the show,” he said.

Filipino fans have always shared a deep connection with their music, and this Valentine’s show promises to bring back the magic of the 90s and early 2000s that fans have cherished for years.

Members of the group, Mark, Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen and Ben Adams, will once again take the stage to perform their classic hits.

Fans can look forward to performances of classic hits like “Like a Rose”, “Everytime”, “Same Old Brand New You” and “Caught in the Middle”, among others.