Interview: Jonathan Roumie’s journey of faith, friendship, and mission

During his late November visit to the Philippines for a fan event and the premiere screening of “The Chosen’s Christmas Special: Holy Night,” Jonathan Roumie — a name synonymous with his role as Jesus in the globally acclaimed series — shared profound insights into his spiritual life, his relationship with Jesus, and his hopes for the world in an exclusive interview with CBCP News.

Having observed Roumie in his countless interviews through various platforms—including those with brilliant convert-theologian Scott Hahn, widely popular US Bishop Robert Barron, and EWTN anchor Raymond Arroyo, we surmise that Roumie has a deep prayer life. Thus, the very first question we asked this “TV Jesus” was how he relates with the real Jesus.

He narrated: “I think I’ve always had a relationship with Jesus. One of the most obvious demonstrations of my passion for Jesus was when I saw this mini-series on television when I was a kid, called Jesus of Nazareth and I remember watching the actor playing Jesus go through the passion of carrying his cross. I was so deeply affected by that and I guess I wanted to experience what that was like in some way. So I went out to my backyard—I was maybe about 11 or 12—and built my own life-size crucifix and I placed the nails where the hands and the feet would go and I painted the blood and did my own Way of the Cross. I made my crown of thorns from like a bush and I re-enacted the crucifixion. I didn’t think anything of it until I became an adult. That was a very odd thing for a child, unless there was some kind of connection, a calling as I would later realize, or just this affinity or some kind of communion with Jesus as a friend, a mentor, or a God. So, I think it’s always been there.”

This connection to Jesus, described as both a friend and a mentor, became foundational for Roumie as he resonates with the words of St. Teresa of Avila who characterized prayer as “a frequent and intimate conversation with a friend whom you know loves you very much.” It is this friendship, this love, that Roumie says gives fire to his role as Jesus, God and man.

Roumie’s portrayal as Jesus has touched countless hearts around the globe, giving a fresh yet reverent take on a figure beloved by millions, and yet, he is the first to say that what is seen as his “great performance” is not due to acting skills at all. A devout Catholic, Roumie recognizes the reverence required for the role and understands that no performance, no matter how powerful, could fully encapsulate the essence of Christ. He sees it humbling to be both trusted and challenged to portray someone who represents the ultimate in goodness, love, and sacrifice—qualities an actor can’t just play-act.

One reason Roumie’s portrayal of Jesus stands out is his ability to balance the divine and the human expected of his cinematic character. In The Chosen, Jesus is a miracle worker who’s compassionate and kind, but also relatable—laughing, joking, and even getting frustrated like any human would. Roumie’s warm and charismatic on-screen presence invites viewers to connect with Christ on a personal level. “It’s a Jesus who is approachable, someone who can sit with you, share a meal, and talk about your day,” he said.

How he swings that, Roumie admitted, is pure grace: “All I can do is bring the fullness of my flawed humanity to the role, and then ask God to sort of utilize me to act as a mirror to reflect His grace, His mercy, His love, His compassion in all scenes, throughout my interactions on and off screen, so that people see what God wants them to see through me. But for me, I never want to let go of His divinity, so in my mind I’m always praying that somehow even in His very human interaction, whatever the scene is, His authority, His divinity shines through, even if let’s say it is written that He is just having some cheese, or sweating while walking up a hill having conversation with His disciples.”

Roumie, a native of New York with Egyptian and Irish roots, did not step into the role of Jesus by accident. His journey to the character is one marked by deep faith, personal struggle, and a calling he could not ignore. Roumie openly spoke about his reliance on prayer before filming scenes, especially during emotionally intense moments as may be seen in The Chosen’s Season 5 (to be released April 2025). “I’ve never felt like I’ve been the one playing Jesus. I feel like I’ve been chosen to allow Jesus to work through me.” For this exceptional onscreen Jesus, it’s not about playing a role but about praying as a rule. “It’s God’s love at work. I could never have come this far without Him.”

This love somehow rewards Roumie with memorable encounters. “There’s much love in experiencing the people I meet along the journey. Coming to places like the Philippines, getting to meet hundreds and sometimes thousands of fans and really just enjoying how passionate they are for the project that I’m working on—which ultimately is the glorification of Jesus’s name and bringing Him to society and culture today. Living out my mission is love”.

Sharing in the Church’s mission of building the Kingdom of God on earth, how does Roumie think friendship with Jesus can help, considering the state the world is in right now—threatened by armed conflicts, power struggles, World War III? “To have a relationship with Jesus—it’s the only way to get through life,” he replied, “the only way to get through your struggles, your trials. People often—and I probably was one of them myself at some point—will find other ways to try to get through their difficulties using other things to sort of take the place of God, to fill, as the expression goes, that God-shaped hole in our hearts, but it’s only until you realize that God is the only thing that will ever give us a sense of completion and fulfilment and purpose. If you have God in your life, despair, anxiety—all the things we perceive to be negative and scary fall away as legitimate fears. You don’t have to fear about it; you know ultimately that He, the King, is in charge.”

Roumie also spoke candidly about the challenges facing today’s Catholics. Whether lapsed, nominal, or cafeteria Catholics, many struggle in following Christ. Roumie’s message comes from conviction: “People don’t follow someone they don’t know. First, you have to get to know Him. How? You start with what He said. If for some reason you don’t feel compelled to pick up a bible, well, watching our show might give you the impetus or the interest. Our story is based on scripture. We take some creative liberties to tell a more complete story, but what it has done is draw people to a relationship with Jesus. If they haven’t read the bible before they are now interested in knowing what the book says, and ask themselves how much of that is a guidepost now for my life, how much of that reflects what I’m doing and how can a relationship with Christ help me? Once people get a sense of who Jesus is, and how necessary He is for a happy and fulfilled life, then they’ll begin to want to follow Him.”

Roumie was delighted to hear that the Philippines boasts of the world’s third largest fan base of The Chosen, coming after the United States and Brazil. Not only was he greatly impressed by Filipinos’ rousing welcome at the fan events held in Manila; being a staunch pro-lifer, he was visibly touched to hear that the Philippines is the only country in the world left standing with the Vatican against legalizing abortion. “That’s remarkable,” he said, “Filipinos may have an important role in making Jesus known, loved and shared to the rest of humanity.”

Roumie’s commitment to embodying the message of Jesus doesn’t end when the cameras stop rolling. He has been vocal about various humanitarian causes, using his platform to advocate for faith-based initiatives and charitable work. His social media channels often reflect this, where he encourages fans to live out their faith through kindness and service to others. Beyond his on-screen role, Roumie’s work with organizations like Compassion International and Loaves & Fishes showcases a man who is dedicated to making a difference in the world.