Lovi Poe gushes over encounter with Jennifer Aniston

Actress Lovi Poe could not contain her happiness upon meeting her idol, Jennifer Aniston in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, February 6, Lovi shared that she met the “Friends” star who portrayed Rachel Green.

The Pinay actress described herself as “’Friends’-obsessed.”

“Just goes to show how obsessed I am with ‘Friends’. You can just imagine my happiness meeting Jennifer Aniston,” Lovi said.

Lovi’s post endeared social media users, garnering 1,200 reactions, 41 comments and 33 shares as of writing.

“Wow! FRIENDS na kayo,” actor Joross Gamboa said.

“ANONG FORMAT NG PRAYERS MO TEH?” another online user asked.

“So happy for you” actress Janine Gutierrez commented.

“OMG! Wow! And you both look amazing” broadcaster Karen Davila said.

“And you celebrate the same birthday right” another said.

The two actresses share the same birthday on February 11.

Lovi and her husband, British movie producer, Monty Blencowe, are currently based in Los Angeles.

Kung may isang bagay na naituro kay Lovi Poe ang pagiging Mrs. Monty Blencowe, ito ay ang mag-slowdown sa buhay.

They got married in U.K. on Aug. 26, 2023.