Blogger Lyqa Maravilla receives ‘Mokang-inspired’ tarpaulin after passing teaching license test

Lyqa Maravilla or Coach Lyqa received an interesting tarpaulin after passing the Licensure Examinations for Teachers (LET).

The LET exam results for this year were released on December 7.

On that day, through her Facebook account, Lyqa announced that she passed, thus making her a licensed professional teacher (LPT). She also accompanied her post with a picture of her holding a large tarpaulin.

While the tarpaulin expresses a “congratulations” remark to her, the design resembles that of a funeral announcement.

The content creator said that it was given to her by her friend Zandy Palisoc.

“Yung nagbiro lang ako kay Zandy na gayahin yung tarp ni Mokang ‘pag nakapasa ako tapos tinotoo niya,” Lyqa said with the hashtags #lifeisafairytale #BatangQuiapoCoded.

She is referring to Mokang, Lovi Poe’s character in ABS-CBN’s show “Batang Quiapo.” Her co-stars previously gifted her a funeral-type tarpaulin for her birthday and debut appearance in the show.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lyqa’s post garnered 50,000 reactions, 1,800 comments and 526 shares so far.

Local social media users, especially those who have followed her education content, congratulated Lyqa in the comments section.

“Desurv! Congratulations! Thank you po, Coach Lyqa, because of your clips, marami akong natutunan na nagamit ko nung exam, salamat po ng marami LPT na po ako,” a Facebook user said.

Others also commented on the tarpaulin’s format.

“Tinitigan ko talaga ang tarp, parang may mali hehehe. Ok lang yan, coach. Congratulations po ulit,” a Facebook user said.

In a separate post, Lyqa shared a video that documented her reaction to finding her name in the list of newly minted teachers.

Here, it showed Zandy surprising the blogger with the tarpaulin after they found her name in the list of newly minted teachers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the post, Lyqa recalled that she took the University of the Philippines College of Education’s Certification in Professional Education (CPE) last year.

She took the LET after finishing two semesters of the program earlier this year.

“It took a little more than a year for this to happen. I applied (I should say Zandy pushed me to try) for the CPE program sa UP Diliman last year and took 9 units/sem for 2 sems to finish the program. Then, I took the LET a few months ago,” Lyqa said.

“Pulling this off while working, teaching, creating content, and doing advocacy work here and abroad was NOT easy. I had to lean on Team Lyqa, lalo na kay Z, to keep things going,” she also said.

In the video, Lyqa also thanked UP, Zandy and Team Lyqa for supporting her journey to become an LPT.

“UP College of Education, maraming salamat sa pagkakataong makakuha ng CPE. Thank you, Z, sa suporta mula sa simula. Salamat, Team Lyqa, sa inspirasyon. Soli Deo Gloria,” she said.

Lyqa gained fame for her educational and informative content about how to review for aptitude, license and entrance tests.

Aside from blogging, she is also a podcast host and a motivational speaker.