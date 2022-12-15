‘No place like home’: Rhian Ramos love for bidet gets approval from Pinoys

Actress Lovi Poe and other Pinoys shared the same sentiments with Rhian Ramos who commented that the Philippines will always be “home” to her because of the presence of bidet showers.

Rhian on Monday tweeted that while she loves to travel, there is still “no place like home” because her birth country has bidet showers installed in toilets.

I love to travel but the Philippines has bidets. No place like home — Rhian Ramos (@whianwamos) December 12, 2022

Rhian’s tweet has earned 12,600 likes, over 400 quote tweets and more than 770 retweets so far.

Based on Rhian’s posts, she recently went to Australia

Lovi was among those who read her post and commented, “Lol (laughing-with-tears emoji) I always say this (laughing-with-tears emoji.)”

The Kapamilya’s reply earned more than 500 likes from Twitter users.

Lol😂 I always say this😂 — Lovi Poe (@LoviPoe) December 12, 2022

Other Pinoys also agreed with Rhian’s love for bidet on the replies thread.

“Same concern!!!” a Twitter user commented to Rhian with a sweatdrop emoji.

“Me at the bidets on [a] stopover in Doha: FINALLY, CIVILISATION,” another user wrote as a quote tweet to the actress’ post.

“Any restroom with a working bidet automatically gets at least 3 [three] stars from me,” a different Pinoy said.

“I always look for bidets when I travel outside the Philippines. Australia doesn’t have it as well. Why nga naman? Hygiene and environmental wise, bidets are way too better. Buti nagpadala si mama ng tabo dito coz [’cause] I can’t live with just wiping my a**,” another Twitter user wrote.

Others suggested for Rhian to download the San Bidet app.

“Saved my life countless times already,” a Filipino commented with an okay hand emoji.

The San Bidet app was launched by mobile application developer Lawrence Velasco in 2019. Velasco recognized the need to look for toilets with the certain plumbing fixture in case nature calls.

The app helps individuals find the nearest comfort room from their location which has a bidet shower installed.

The users can also add information on the bidets listed, report wrong locations and suggest how the app can be improved through its Facebook and Twitter page.

Velasco previously shared that he developed the app after experiencing the need to use one, but had a hard time finding the nearest in his location.

“I was in a situation where I was at a public place and I had the urge to poop. I knew that there was a popular Instagram page (@ShittableBa, @MeronBangBidet) and (I) quickly scanned their profile on the best areas to poop near me,” he shared in an interview in 2019.

“But I had a hard time since they have so many posts and I just wanted the nearest toilet with a bidet from where I am,” Velasco added.

Bidet toilets are considered a more hygienic method of cleaning after oneself since residues of stool and bacteria are thoroughly washed away, compared to that of tissues.