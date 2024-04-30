Commuter goes viral for 2nd time as he shares travel experience amid extreme heat

A commuter found himself viral for the second time around after he shared pictures of his shirt fully soaked in sweat while on his way home from Morayta, Manila.

Facebook user Romano Uy, who identifies as an instructor at a private university, posted the aftermath of his commute to his apartment after working last Tuesday.

“45°C heat index [plus] commute = [wave emojis],” he wrote on April 23.

Uy shared a front and back view of his polo shirt completely drenched in sweat.

His post has amassed 9,700 sad and laughing reactions, 13,000 shares and over 500 comments so far.

Some of his Facebook friends claimed that Uy appears “fresh” while in school despite being a commuter battling the extreme heat.

“Pero kapag nasa school, apaka fresh. Pengeng freshness, Sir,” an online user commented.

Another Facebook user reminded Uy to “always” bring an extra shirt on his commutes.

“Siiiir, nakalimutan ko lang that day,” Uy responded with crying emojis.

He also cited that his similar post trended last year.

“And for some reason, kahit hindi ko naman sinasadya, the viral post before happened again a year later,” Uy said in the comments, sharing a link to his 2023 post.

On April 25, 2023, he shared pictures of himself wearing a sweat-soaked shirt with the caption:

“Commuting is bad, but it’s even worse for people like me na pawisin, grrrrrrrr.” It was accompanied by a crying emoji.

Similar to his recent post, it also went viral before, raking more than 54,000 shares, 1.9 likes and 2,400 comments.

Meanwhile, Uy said that he already felt the heat in his recent commute when he was walking to the LRT-2’s Recto Station from Morayta.

“Habang papunta pa lang sa station, ramdam ko na agad ang init na sumisingaw sa daanan. Habang nasa loob ng bagon, pinagpapawisan na rin ako,” he said in an interview with Inquirer.net.

“Pagbaba ko ng LRT-2, sumakay pa ulit ako ng jeep. ‘Yung pawis, mas lumala pa. Then, around 7:30 p.m., nakarating na ako sa apartment, basang basa na ang likod ko, at tumatagaktak na ang pawis ko,” Uy added.

According to his 2023 interview with Balita.net, Uy shared that he resides in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

On April 23, 2024, the day Uy posted his recent sweat-soaked pictures, the stations of NAIA in Pasay City and the PAGASA Science Garden in Quezon City recorded “danger” heat index levels.

PAGASA’s station in NAIA logged a heat index level of 45 degrees Celsius, while the PAGASA Science Garden recorded 44° Celsius.

On Monday, the state weather bureau warned that heat index levels in the country could reach an “extreme danger” level of 57° Celsius.

The warning came after Iba, Zambales, recorded a heat index of 53° Celsius on Sunday. Based on PAGASA’s measurement, this is considered under the “danger” or dangerous classification.

The weather bureau said the public will experience extreme heat until the second week of May.

Heat index is the measure of the temperature that a person feels and is computed by factoring in the humidity and the air temperature.

Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible in areas experiencing an “extreme caution” level of heat index, which is from 33 to 41° Celsius. Continuing activity, especially under the sun, could also lead to heat stroke.

Meanwhile, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely in areas experiencing a “danger” level of heat index, which is from 42 to 51° Celsius. Heat stroke is also probable with continued exposure outside or under the sun.

On the other hand, heat stroke is imminent with areas experiencing an “extreme danger” level of heat index, which starts at 52° Celsius and beyond.

The health department advised the public to remain hydrated, refrain from going out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., wear light-colored and loose clothes and stay in cool areas.