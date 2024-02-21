Rhian Ramos wins Best Primetime Drama Actress at 9th Platinum Stallion Awards

Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos was named Best Primetime Drama Actress in the recently concluded 9th Platinum Stallion Awards.

The awarding event also happens to be the anniversary of the Trinity University of Asia in Quezon City which is the brainchild of the award-giving body.

Rhian was awarded for her performance in her recently concluded TV series, “Royal Blood,” where she portrayed the character Margaret Royales.

In her acceptance speech, Rhian said she is grateful and honored for the recognition from the university.

“This just inspires me more to do well in my craft and encourage myself to do my best in whatever I will do in the future,” said Rhian in a statement.

”I’m also thankful to GMA Network for the trust and for allowing me to give life to such an empowering and inspiring character,” she added.

Rhian was also recognized as the best actress for the same role at the TAG Awards 2023 in Chicago, USA, and at the 12th Kakammpi OFW Gawad Parangal.

The actress’ management, MBU management under Michael Uycoco is proud of the actress’ achievements.

“I’m proud of what Rhian has achieved in her eighteen years in the industry. Recognitions like the Platinum Stallion Media Awards prove how dedicated she is to her craft and we will make sure to support her all the way,” Uycoco said.

Rhian’s project this 2024 includes two upcoming TV series and the advocacy film, “When the World Met Miss Probinsyana.”