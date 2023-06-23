How Michelle Dee responded to Rhian Ramos comment on ‘Sa’kin ‘yan umuuwi’

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee responded to Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos who quipped that the beauty queen comes home to her.

Michelle quote tweeted the actress, who responded to a Twitter post of a news outlet reporting on Rhian teasing the beauty queen.

“Rhian Ramos teases Michelle Dee for being ‘babaera,’” the title of the article reads.

The report quoted Rhian during the press conference of her new primetime series “Royal Blood,” where she shared her closeness with Michelle amid them being constantly linked with each other.

Last May, the beauty queen came out as bisexual, or someone who is romantically attracted to men and women.

Meanwhile, Rhian in the press con stressed that she and Michelle are just really good friends.

“I told Michelle, ‘Girl, babaera ka ba? Bakit ang daming nali-link sa ‘yo?’ We joke about it,” the actress was quoted as saying with a laugh.

Rhian also said that rumors linking Michelle with other girls are just rumors.

“None of those are true. I would know,” the actress said.

Rhian reacted to Inquirer Entertainment’s tweet.

“LINAWIN KO LANG, JOKE LANG ITO, HA! Maraming nali-link pero tulad ng sinasabi namin ni Deedee, ‘Sa’kin ‘yan umuuwi,'” she tweeted on June 22 with a winking-face-with-tongue emoji.

The actress also tagged the Twitter account of Michelle.

LINAWIN KO LANG, JOKE LANG ITO HA! maraming nali-link pero tulad ng sinasabi namin ni deedee, "sakin yan umuuwi" 😜 @michellemdee https://t.co/3XMBeI9ejb — Rhian Ramos (@whianwamos) June 22, 2023

Michelle responded to her the following day.

“That’s all that matters,” the beauty queen said in a quote tweet to Rhian with emojis of a white heart and a tongue-sticking-out face.

Michelle and Rhian have been housemates since September 2022, although plans have started as early as 2020.

“Parang, it feels so normal kasi bago pa kami mag-move in, magkasama na kami palagi. It just feels normal talaga,” the beauty queen said to the Philippine Entertainment Portal before.

Earlier this week, Rhian said that they call each other “wifey” as a testament to their closeness.

“Every time na [umuuwi] kami from work or from anywhere, when we open the door, sinisigaw talaga namin at the top of our lungs, ‘Honey, I’m home!’ Dahil ‘yun ‘yung nakikita mo sa movies,” the actress said in the episode of “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” last Monday.

“So pag may sumigaw na nang ganun, ‘yung isa naman, whoever is home, will open the door, ‘Honey, welcome home!'” Rhian added.

The actress describes them as “partners.”

Rhian is in a relationship with businessman and Tutok to Win party-list Rep. Sam Versoza.