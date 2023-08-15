How Heart Evangelista responded to rumored falling-out with glam team

Heart Evangelista broke her silence on the speculations of her alleged falling out with her previous glam team.

In an interview with GMA News, Heart said that “everything is for a reason.” She did not mention any names.

“Life is like that. Marami tayong pagdadaanan with our careers and our personal life and everything is for a reason, and everything is for us to, you know, be stronger so we can face everything else in life,” she said.

This response came weeks after her fans noticed that she no longer seen with makeup artist Justin Louise Soriano and her hair stylist Jeck Aguilar in recent public appearances.

Fans noted that Jeck and Justin were previous mainstays in Heart’s entourage or glam team. She often featured them in her vlogs and pictures.

The last time she had photos with them was during the Paris Fashion Week last March.

In the same interview, Heart shared a piece of advice she got from her husband Senator Chiz Escudero, quoting: “With the glory comes the punches.”

“My husband would always tell me, ‘With the glory comes the punches.’ So, you can’t have a perfect life, and nobody’s perfect. So everything’s made for a reason to make us better people and stronger,” the Kapuso actress said.

Last month, vlogger DJ JhaiHo, through the channel Marites University, talked about a “famous celebrity” who allegedly kicked out her stylist and makeup artist after they allegedly used her credit card without her permission.

Heart’s previous TikTok video also circulated around the same time. In the video, she quipped about wanting to shop but realized her recent purchase was worth paying for 24 months.

The buzz about Jeck and Justin took a turn for the worse from there.

While no names were mentioned on both videos, social media users were quick to accuse them of supposedly using Heart’s credit card without her permission.

Such accusations prompted Justin to speak up on the matter.

In the replies section of his Instagram posts at that time, Justin denied that Jeck used Heart’s credit card.

“Jecka never used her credit card. Why would we use it? We have our own,” he replied with brain emojis.

In another reply, he emphasized: “The falling out has nothing to do with money matters.”

On July 28, Jeck and Justin were spotted in a behind-the-scenes photo of Rhian Ramos for her look at the GMA Gala 2023.

“When we say it takes a village,” Rhian said.

Rhian has also never responded to any social media comments and inquiries about the controversy.