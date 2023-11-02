Rhian Ramos leads lighting of Candle of Peace at UN’s 78th anniversary

Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos last October 27 marked the celebration of the 78th anniversary of the United Nations by leading the symbolic lighting of the Candle of Peace at in a ceremony held at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

Rhian has been named United Nations Association of the Philippines (UNAP) ambassador.

The inaugural lighting of the candle, which was witnessed by diplomats, community leaders and advocates of peace, symbolized the principles and values that the UN upholds especially when it comes to the pursuit of peace and global harmony.

“Lighting this candle is not just symbolic but rather it’s a commitment to the cause of peace that the United Nations champions,” Rhian said.

“In a world that often seems divided, it’s vital that we come together to foster understanding, cooperation, and unity. The United Nations, in its 78 years of existence, has been a beacon of hope for many, and I am deeply honored to be a part of this celebration,” she added.

Coinciding with the UN’s 78th Anniversary is UNAP’s 76th Anniversary, which was commemorated through a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Filipino diplomat General Carlos Romulo, who played a pivotal role in the early days of the UN and connecting the Philippines to the organization.

Meanwhile, Rhian is also working on the advocacy film “Miss Probinsyana,” under the direction of Jenny Pearl Ninalga.

In a LinkedIn post, Ninalga shared that the film is inspired by the true story of Telework PH Founder and Chief Executive Offer Marge Aviso, which talks about the inspiring journey of girl from a province to becoming a CEO.

“Through this film, we aim to shed light on the challenges faced by individuals in rural communities and raise support to establish digital hubs and provide digital toolkits in far-flung areas,” Ninalga said in her social media post.