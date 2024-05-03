‘4th account is me’: Taylor Sheesh shares new Instagram profile after account issues

Drag artist Taylor Sheesh set up another Instagram account for the fourth time after being unable to access her profile anew.

The Taylor Swift impersonator on Saturday shared a screengrab of her new Instagram profile with the username @heyyyymacyou after failing to retrieve her old account.

The drag artist’s real name is Mac Coronel.

“Follow my new IG,” she wrote on April 27 with a zany face emoji.

Her latest Instagram account has the following bio: “It’s me, hi! The 4th account is me.”

Taylor Sheesh’s new account creation did not amuse some supporters who expressed their reactions in the replies thread.

“‘Di na na-retrieve? Wtf, sayang,” an online user wrote.

“Wtf, why do they keep doing this to you,” another user commented with a pleading face emoji.

A different Pinoy suggested that the drag artist verify her account.

“Sis, magbayad ka na ng paid verification para ‘di ka laging na ba-ban,” the user commented.

On April 27, Taylor Sheesh informed her followers that her Instagram account was disabled “for the third time.”

So my Instagram account got disabled again for the 3rd time. 😒🫂 pic.twitter.com/UjouAHSGU1 — Mac (Taylor Sheesh) (@heymacyou) April 27, 2024

Supporters were devastated upon learning about the incident, especially since it was not the first attempt.

“Not again,” an online user wrote with a loudly crying emoji before.

“OMG,” another Pinoy commented.

“We lost hard,” wrote a different user.

In October 2023, the drag artist informed her followers that her then-Instagram account with the username @heyymacyou “got suspended twice.”

It was later disabled.

“Follow my new IG account @heyymacyou and sa mga gigs na nakausap ko using my old IG account, kindly message me or Drew. Thank you, mga classmates!” she said before.

Hi everyone! ☺️ Bad news, my IG account got suspended twice and nung Saturday na-disable na siya and can no longer retrieve. So yeah. Follow my new IG account @heyymacyou and sa mga gigs na nakausap ko using my old IG account kindly message me or Drew. Thank you mga classmates! pic.twitter.com/anPM0Kn66x — Mac (Taylor Sheesh) (@heymacyou) October 16, 2023

The drag performer has been professionally impersonating Swift since 2017, although she has been a Swiftie since 2009.

Taylor Sheesh became known globally after a video of her performing in a Quezon City mall in 2023 caught widespread attention.

