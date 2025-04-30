‘Legend’: Drew Arellano draws praise for vasectomy decision

Television host Drew Arellano earned praise for choosing to undergo a vasectomy, a medical procedure for male birth control.

On Monday, April 28, the showbiz personality shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed with tubes attached to him.

“Happy late and advanced Mother’s Day to my wife. #HappyVA-SEC-TO-MEEE #snipsnip #SarapYungSedativeAh,” Drew wrote on Instagram, referring to vasectomy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Arellano (@drewarellano)

His post has earned over 59,300 likes and several comments, including those from his fellow showbiz personalities.

“Sa mga kalalakihan diyan, dapat ito tularan,” actress Carla Abellana commented with clapping emojis.

“Woooohooooo, sooo proud of you, pars!!!!!” host Camille Prats exclaimed.

“IDOL!!!! Hello @magicmyk26, beke nemen,” radio anchor DJ Chacha wrote with a laughing emoji, tagging her husband.

“Hahahahha! Brave one, Drew! Iya and I were talking about it last night, and here you are, hehehe!” artist-entrepreneur Karel Marquez commented.

“Ayan na! Hehe,” actor Rocco Nacino wrote.

“Thank you for sharing this personal choice. Legend!” actress Iza Calzado commented with clapping emojis.

Podcaster Saab Magalona also commended Drew by writing clapping emojis.

Other Filipinos also expressed their admiration for the host’s decision to undergo such a procedure.

“Thank you for being a great man to your wife and a good example to others. You saved her from so many negative painful side effects of birth control. Selfless love,” a social media user wrote.

“Good job, Drew! A little sacrifice for his wife! ‘Yung hindi puro babae ang need uminom ng pills, magpa-ligate, magpa-insert ng IUD, magpa-implant at kung anu-ano pang birth control methods para lang ‘di mabuntis,” another online user commented.

“Pwede din mga lalaki ang gumawa ng paraan para ‘di mabuntis si misis. Congrats, Iya!” the online user added with a clapping emoji.

“Drew Arellano underwent vasectomy and I hope it really gets more normalized among men. Let this be a perfect example. Kung tutuusin, kaya naman nila buhayin all their kids, but he chose to man up and be responsible,” another user said.

“Awww! Sa bansang mas madalas iniaasa at ipinapasa sa mga babae ang pagtatali, sana mas maraming tumulad kay Drew Arellano na hindi nakakababa ng pagkalalaki ang pagpapa-vasectomy,” said a different user.

“We need more men who adjust by having vasectomy than women taking birth control pills,” commented another Pinoy.

Drew and Iya Villania, who have been married since 2014, have five children; namely, Antonio Primo, Alonzo Leon, Alana Lauren, Astro Phoenix and Anya Love.

In 2023, Drew revealed his plans to get a vasectomy as part of their family planning.

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their fifth child, with Iya saying that it was not a planned pregnancy.

However, she added that it was always a “welcome surprise” for them and maintained that Anya would be their last child.

A vasectomy, also known as male sterilization, is a permanent form of male birth control in which the two tubes (called the vas deferens) are cut and sealed.

The vas deferens is responsible for carrying the sperm from the testicles to the urethra. Once the urethra is cut, the sperm cannot get into the semen or out of the body.

Experts said individuals who have undergone a vasectomy can still ejaculate, but the semen does not contain sperm.

Meanwhile, females are usually the ones who bear the brunt of birth control methods like taking birth control pills, injectable contraceptives, implants, intrauterine device (IUD) and undergoing tubal ligation.