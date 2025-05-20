‘Chill’: What Sofia Andres said about personal assistant job post

Kapamilya actress Sofia Andres responded to comments about her post regarding the hiring of a personal assistant (PA) with specific requirements

The showbiz personality posted an Instagram story on Tuesday, May 20, which quickly sparked online buzz due to her qualifications for a PA.

“Now hiring a Personal Assistant who can read my mind, organize my chaos, and remind me where I left my coffee (and my schedule),” she wrote.

“Must be 10 [ten] steps ahead, stylishly sharp, and allergic to ‘I forgot.’ Think that’s you? Slide into the inbox — applications open, excuses closed,” Sofia added.

She also dropped an email address.

The actress’ post elicited various reactions from some Filipinos, who claimed she had ‘high standards’ for the job.”

“Parang high standard yata si madamè,” a Facebook user said.

“Need ng super power to read her mind,” another commented commented.

“Even if I’m ‘probably’ qualified OR seeking for employment and she’s the last person hiring for that position, will have to pass it up. She seems like a difficult person to work with, that comes with an attitude. Thanks, but no thanks!” another online user exclaimed.

Sofia later responded to the comments in another IG Story.

“Makalagot uy! Walay sense of humor… chill ra!” she wrote, which roughly translates to, “It’s so annoying, no sense of humor at all — just chill!”

The actress later said that she is a mother.

“I’m a mom and [keep] forgetting things… ayaw samok!” she exclaimed with emojis of smiling and laughing faces.

“Ayaw samok” roughly translates to “Don’t bother me” or “Stop annoying me.”

Sofia also shared a screengrab of an email she received with the subject, “Your PA who can read your mind.”

The email had a PDF attachment.

“Okay na ‘to,” the actress responded in the screengrab with laughing emojis.

A personal assistant is someone who works closely with an individual to manage personal tasks based on the person’s specific needs.