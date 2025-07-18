‘Congratulations?’: Celebs flock to Sofia Andres’ Instagram after ring photo post

Fellow celebrities excitedly congratulated actress Sofia Andres after she posted a photo of herself wearing a ring, which she later clarified was a jewelry she had bought for herself.

The showbiz personality sparked online buzz after sharing a black-and-white photo of herself wearing a diamond ring, along with another showing her covering her smiling face.

“Diamonds are forever,” the actress wrote on Instagram on Thursday, July 17 with ring emojis.

She also tagged Burt and Gurt Jewellery, a handmade jewellery maker and designer based in London.

Her post received several reactions, including from fellow actors who thought she got engaged.

Sofia is dating Daniel Miranda, a racecar driver and entrepreneur.

The couple has a daughter named Zoe.

“Yayyyyyy, congratulations,” actress-vlogger Zeinab Harake commented.

“CONGRATULATIONS, LANGGA!!!” actress Chie Filomeno wrote.

She also wrote, “OMG OMG OMG!!!” in another comment.

“Congratulations, beautiful,” actress Denise Laurel commented with beating heart emojis.

“Congratulations, Sofia! Wohoo! Happy for you!” vlogger Small Laude wrote.

“Congratulations!!” actress Bea Alonzo commented with a heart emoji.

Arci Muñoz also dropped several heart emojis as a reaction.

Vlogger-entrepreneur Camille Co caught on and had a different comment.

“Best kind of engagement imo [in my opinion],” she wrote with a laughing emoji.

Sofia replied to her with similar emojis.

In an Instagram Story, the actress clarified that she bought the diamond ring for herself, saying that it was “pretty.”

“It has my S initial at the back,” Sofia said.

She also reposted a post from the jeweller, which showed the ring she wore.

“S is for Stunning. S is for Showstopping. S is for Sofia. Diamond set initial,” it said, tagging the actress’ account.

Sofia bought the ring from Burt and Gurt Jewellery, a jewelry brand known for creating modern, clean-cut styles and discreet personalization.